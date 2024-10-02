Twitch launches two brand-new categories for fans of Lego, miniatures & models

Twitch has two brand-new categories that focus on Lego building, miniature painting, and models – and streamers are already taking advantage of them.

The Amazon-owned platform’s variety of content has continued to grow over the last few years, and viewers can find just about anything they can imagine to watch throughout the day.

One popular style of stream involves building Lego sets, painting miniatures, and building models like Gunpla and various other things. They usually have a top-down camera view, and spend a lot of the time talking with chat, similar to a Just Chatting stream.

Article continues after ad

On October 2, 2024, Twitch gave these streams a new home on the platform with two separate categories: ‘Lego & Brickbuilding’ and ‘Miniatures & Models.’

Twitch

Shortly after the two new categories were revealed, streamers began taking advantage of them. Lego & Brickbuilding has almost 50 viewers and 144 followers as of writing, while Miniatures & Models has 130 viewers and 332 followers, making it the biggest of the two.

Article continues after ad

Both of these categories will undoubtedly continue to grow as users notice they’ve been added, and many have already taken to social media to share their appreciation.

Article continues after ad

“Holy sh*t, they finally did it. We now have a real home on Twitch,” one user commented.

Another said: “Seeing that Twitch added ‘Miniatures & Models’ as a category makes me happy.”

One Lego fan wrote: “Our new Lego and Brickbuilding category has been born! Very exciting time for the community on Twitch!”

A third user commented: “Looks like Lego streamers finally got the Twitch category!!! It’s active as of this moment! The logo could use a rework tho… Nevertheless, this is a HUGE step towards growing Lego Twitch community!

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first massive decision made by Twitch so far in October. Affiliate streamers working towards Partner status will now have an easier time as viewers from raids count towards the 75 CCV requirement for Partner.

Article continues after ad

Not all of its decisions have garnered a positive reaction, though. Twitch removed the iconic Binding of Isaac-themed ‘BibleThump’ as an official emote on October 1, but creator Edmund McMillen made sure it continues to live on through popular plugins FFZ and 7TV.