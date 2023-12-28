LEGO’s next Technic NEOM set is based on the McLaren Formula E race car

The LEGO Technic NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car is scheduled to be released in 2024. Here’s what you can expect, including pricing, of this new LEGO Technic set.

Drivers, start your engines. Well, in the case of this racing car, your electric motors and batteries.

LEGO has announced the release of a brand-new LEGO Technic set, inspired by NEOM McLaren’s Formula E racer. It looks cool, doesn’t it?

Designed for LEGO Technic enthusiasts and fans of Formula E aged nine and up, this kit comprises 452 pieces. The LEGO replica measures two-and-a-half inches tall, four-and-a-half inches wide, and 12 inches long.

LEGO

This LEGO set features several authentic elements reminiscent of the original model. These include the racing outfit’s signature livery comprising of black, orange, and blue hues. There are also decals of the McLaren moniker and NEOM and Hankook logos.

This set will undoubtedly make for a great display piece. It will look spectacular next to your other vehicle-inspired LEGO sets, be it LEGO Technic or LEGO Speed Champions models.

However, you don’t only have to display it. You can play with it. The model is equipped with steering functionality and, what’s more, a double pull-back function.

So, when will this set arrive on the shelves (or be available online, for that matter)? Well, you will have to wait a bit. The LEGO Technic NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car set is scheduled to be released on March 1, 2024.

LEGO

However, this isn’t the only LEGO Technic-reimagined NEOM McLaren model coming in 2024. Along with several other new LEGO Technic sets coming early in 2024 (January 1, to be precise), LEGO will introduce a replica version of the NEOM McLaren Extreme E race car.

So, while you wait for the release of the LEGO Technic NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car set to make its debut, why not take to the desert in the battery-powered, off-road racer?

The LEGO Technic NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car will be priced at $49.99.

