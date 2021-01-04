xQc finds genius way to win court case on OfflineTV Rust server

Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel managed to win a court case in the huge new multi-streamer Rust server by pleading insanity for his client Blaustoise, leading to a hilarious roleplay skit that had both fans and fellow streamers invested in the outcome.

Rust is a multiplayer survival game that was released in 2013, and has been revived in recent weeks for an enormous multi-streamer server in which creators like xQc and Valkyrae have been teaming up and battling against each other for viewer’s entertainment.

The server has produced a substantial amount of content, but as much fun as streamers and fans seems to be having, it has also caused some issues surrounding the gameplay being too overly focused on PVP as opposed to more roleplay-oriented content. This has even lead to the creator of the server, BaboAbe, revealing that a new server would be created where the focus is shifted away from PVP.

While xQc has been one of the players that have been ruffling feathers on the server, fans were delighted when the streamer decided to participate in a roleplay orientated scene – and he definitely put his all into it.

xQc participates in Rust server court roleplay

Streamer Blaustoise called up xQc to be his lawyer after he killed SwaggerSouls, and while it didn’t look as though he was willing to take on the challenge, after a moment of consideration he asked for the gates to be opened again so he could proceed with his role.

He started off his speech with a slightly strange tactic, only confirming the crime the Bloustoise was proposed to have committed. “Blaustoise, the handsome man on the left, has asked me to rebuild our walls. When he knows perfectly well that I am incompetent and useless. And he then cold-bloodedly killed this innocent man, Swagger, out of cold blood! He executed him in front of me.”

However, Felix then took a U-turn by announcing, “therefore, I plead insanity. My client is losing it. Insanity plead!” The random turn of events certainly had the audience gripped by this fake court case, and they waited along with xQc as the jury adjourned upstairs.

In a rather unprecedented end to the court, they allowed the ‘God’ to decide who won and it was Swagger who ended up getting shot down, meaning xQc and Blaustoise were deemed the winners.

xQc’s viewers noted that the streamer seemed to be really getting into the roleplay, and leaves many hoping that there’ll be plenty more fun to come from the variety of streamers on this huge server.