Logo
Rust

xQc finds genius way to win court case on OfflineTV Rust server

Published: 4/Jan/2021 18:27

by Georgina Smith
xQc next to a Rust promotional image and the Rust logo
Steam: Facepunch / YouTube: xQcOW

Share

xQc

Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel managed to win a court case in the huge new multi-streamer Rust server by pleading insanity for his client Blaustoise, leading to a hilarious roleplay skit that had both fans and fellow streamers invested in the outcome.

Rust is a multiplayer survival game that was released in 2013, and has been revived in recent weeks for an enormous multi-streamer server in which creators like xQc and Valkyrae have been teaming up and battling against each other for viewer’s entertainment.

The server has produced a substantial amount of content, but as much fun as streamers and fans seems to be having, it has also caused some issues surrounding the gameplay being too overly focused on PVP as opposed to more roleplay-oriented content. This has even lead to the creator of the server, BaboAbe, revealing that a new server would be created where the focus is shifted away from PVP.

Rust wolf promotional image
Facepunch Studios
OfflineTV’s Rust server has massively boosted the game’s player count.

While xQc has been one of the players that have been ruffling feathers on the server, fans were delighted when the streamer decided to participate in a roleplay orientated scene – and he definitely put his all into it.

xQc participates in Rust server court roleplay

Streamer Blaustoise called up xQc to be his lawyer after he killed  SwaggerSouls, and while it didn’t look as though he was willing to take on the challenge, after a moment of consideration he asked for the gates to be opened again so he could proceed with his role.

He started off his speech with a slightly strange tactic, only confirming the crime the Bloustoise was proposed to have committed. “Blaustoise, the handsome man on the left, has asked me to rebuild our walls. When he knows perfectly well that I am incompetent and useless. And he then cold-bloodedly killed this innocent man, Swagger, out of cold blood! He executed him in front of me.”

However, Felix then took a U-turn by announcing, “therefore, I plead insanity. My client is losing it. Insanity plead!” The random turn of events certainly had the audience gripped by this fake court case, and they waited along with xQc as the jury adjourned upstairs.

In a rather unprecedented end to the court, they allowed the ‘God’ to decide who won and it was Swagger who ended up getting shot down, meaning xQc and Blaustoise were deemed the winners.

xQc’s viewers noted that the streamer seemed to be really getting into the roleplay, and leaves many hoping that there’ll be plenty more fun to come from the variety of streamers on this huge server.

Rust

Asmongold slams Twitch chat’s “cringe” metagaming ruining OfflineTV Rust server

Published: 3/Jan/2021 13:56 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 14:07

by Luke Edwards
Rust/Asmongold

Share

Asmongold Rust

Twitch streamer Asmongold has slammed Twitch audiences for ‘metagaming’ – i.e. using chat to inform streamers of other players’ locations – on Rust, and claimed it was ruining the OfflineTV server experience.

The OfflineTV Rust server hasn’t exactly been free of controversy since its release. Fifty of Twitch’s biggest streamers, including xQc, shroud, and Valkyrae have been battling for control of the survival multiplayer map, which has had an unintended focus on PvP.

At the center of attention has been xQc. He’s frequently accused players of stream sniping to gain advantages and called out former OfflineTV member Edison Park. Park admitted to using ‘outside information’ to loot xQc’s team, which xQc condemned on Twitter.

But, using streams to gain info doesn’t necessarily need to be done by the players themselves. Some fans have been able to communicate info across streams through Twitch chat, a practice Asmongold is not happy about.

Rust gameplay
Facepunch Studios
Rust is a multiplayer survival game on PC, where players must survive the wilderness with limited resources.

Asmongold on Rust ‘metagaming’

On his January 2 stream, Asmongold was not happy with the trend of fans metagaming with streamers. He described it as “annoying” and “loser behavior”, and encouraged fans to stop.

“You guys are cringe about this f***ing metagaming s**t. Stop doing that, it’s so annoying, and it’s just loser behavior,” he said. “It makes it not fun at all because people are just telling each other where they are.”

“If I’m about to see somebody I’m about to see them. If I’m not about to see them I’m not about to see them. It’s just cringe metagaming that’s making it less fun for everybody.

“It’s so annoying, it’s so obnoxious, it’s so cringe, and nobody wants it. Just stop.”

It remains to be seen whether Asmongold’s rant will lead to a reduction in Rust metagaming, but it’s probably not worth holding your breath.

With a new roleplay-focused OfflineTV server set to be released on January 7, it will be interesting to see if the move away from a PvP focus will lead to less metagaming. With streamers at less risk of being ambushed and killed, metagaming might naturally fade away.