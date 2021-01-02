Shroud confirms Rust devs adding 'special features' for OfflineTV Twitch server - Dexerto

With OfflineTV set to introduce a new Rust server amid drama between Twitch streamers, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has revealed the game’s developers, Facepunch, are adding ‘special features’ to spice up the upcoming server.

Even though 2021 is only in its infancy, Rust has been the center of attention on Twitch. In a new server set up by Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, some of Twitch’s top streamers have been butting heads as PvP emerged as players’ top priority.

There’s been a lot of drama. Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been in hot water both for accusing other players of stream sniping, and he was forced to apologize after some of his fans sent other streamers death threats. On top of this, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys quit the server because of the intense focus on PvP.

It was later revealed OfflineTV would be releasing a second server with fewer players and a greater focus on roleplaying in a bid to quell the hostility. What this is set to look like is another matter, but shroud has revealed some interesting changes will be made.

Shroud teases ‘special features’ on new Rust server

Shroud revealed OfflineTV is working with Facepunch, the developers of Rust, to produce new features for the upcoming server.

“I don’t want to spoil any of the new elements they will have, but they’re working very closely with Facepunch,” he teased.

“Facepunch is doing something very special and unique for them, so the new server is gonna be really really cool.”

A key component of the new server was due to be the transition away from the PvP focus of the current server, towards roleplay. But shroud revealed this is not entirely the case.

He added: “It’s not gonna be all RP [roleplay]. As much as people might think it will be, it’s not.”

With shroud being so coy about what the new features will be, we’ll probably be waiting until the server drops before we find out what is being added.

The server is set to go live on January 7, so make sure to keep an eye on Twitch to see which streamers will be involved in this unique take on Rust.