Jynxzi denies Twitch viewbot accusations while bizarrely hitting back at xQc who defended him

Josh Taylor
Jynxzi Twitch streamer live.Twitch / Jynxzi

Top Twitch streamer Jynxzi has denied claims he has been viewbotting his streams on the platform and even put xQc on blast while doing so, despite the fellow Twitch star defending him.

Days prior, xQc defended Jynxzi after he had received viewbotting accusations for his Twitch streams. This spawned following Trainwreck’s claims that Twitch has the “number one viewbotted streamer,” which caused a witch-hunt in the community as many viewers speculated he was referring to Jynxzi.

However, the Rainbow Six streamer didn’t take the comments from xQc too lightly. During his Twitch stream on April 10, he said that they were the “cherry on top,” especially as he revealed he had been an xQc fan “probably since 2019.”

As Jynxzi reviewed the clip of his comments while live, xQc stated that “10K is not the end of the world” for viewers not sending messages in Jynxzi’s live chat, when compared to his 70 thousand total viewers.

The streamer responded: “Yo xQc, I don’t know if the Adderall is affecting your brain right now, dawg, you are looking at active chatters! Do you actually expect my entire stream to be chatting?”

He further denied the Twitch viewbot accusations: “When I watch a Twitch stream bro, I don’t chat. That’s a lot of people on Twitch, so that literally proves I don’t viewbot. If you have 70,000 active chatters and 15,000 people who are lurking, that is the most normal ratio ever!”

Jynxzi ended by stating: “Why would my entire stream be chatting? No streamer has ever done that, even if you have a streamer that has ten viewers, he probably has eight active chatters. That is the most f**king stupid thing I have ever heard! ’10K is not the end of the world,’ shut the f**k up xQc!”

At the time of writing, xQc has not responded to Jynxzi’s comments regarding the situation.

