xQc fires back at racist accusations after coming under fire once again

Popular streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel has responded to allegations of making racist remarks during a recent live stream.

Monkey, a “random video chat” app much like the now-defunct Omegle, is a platform that allows users to interact with strangers worldwide.

The app has provided a plethora of hilarious moments on xQc’s recent streams, including one of the most “wholesome” moments in which xQc gifted a gaming PC to an aspiring young streamer.

While most of the time, the strangers can be seen throwing playful insults at each other, one of xQc’s verbal exchanges has since caused controversy as some viewers labeled it as “racist” for alluding to slavery, leading xQc to respond once again to allegations of racism.

After a stranger began hurling homophobic slurs and other insults, xQc responded, “I could take my daily check and buy your entire f***ing bloodline.”

xQc immediately recognized the potential misinterpretation of his words live on stream and commented, “I didn’t mean it like that. Don’t be weird about it.”

Despite this, a short clip that featured his controversial remark went viral on social media.

Although similar to how xQc had been playfully insulting other strangers on Monkey Chat, the comment was criticized by many on social media who questioned the intentions behind the remark.

xQc directly addressed the controversy in a recent stream, reacting to a comment from Kaceytron, a Twitch streamer who said, “I wonder if he will apologize or just continue being an a**hole.”

xQc responded, “Wait a minute… She thinks she cooked here, but she says I’m being an a**hole.”

“I thought this was about being a racist. So, is it racist or is it a**hole? Because if it’s being an a**hole, I was being an a**hole, and I will not apologize for being, and I will continue being an a**hole.

“But it wasn’t racist, so I cannot continue being a racist because that’s not what it is, okay? That is not what that is.”

Many social media users have come forward to defend xQc, arguing that the viral clip was taken out of context.

One user commented, “Nah the guy on the left had it coming to him. This clip is out of context, but he just kept disrespecting XQC,” while another added, “He’s used this ‘insult’ many times. Everyone knows it ain’t a race thing.”

