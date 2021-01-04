Logo
Sodapoppin could quit OfflineTV Rust server over xQc stream sniping drama

Published: 4/Jan/2021 11:46 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 14:07

by Alex Garton
Twitch: xQcOW/Twitch: Sodapoppin/Facepunch Studios

The drama on the OfflineTV Rust server continues to escalate as Twitch personalities now accuse each other of stream sniping. Sodapoppin — who has now been accused of this himself — has suggested that it may be better if he quit the game altogether.

It’s fair to say the OfflineTV server has been at the root of Rust’s ongoing drama over the past few weeks. From Pokimane quitting to Shroud’s opinion on xQc’s behavior in-game, there’s been no shortage of disagreements between server members.

Most of the drama has centered around PvP, with certain community members preferring a peaceful gameplay experience. This was resolved by Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung who opted to start a new RP-orientated OfflineTV server, launching on January 7.

Unfortunately, there are now issues between the server members who want to actively PvP and raid. Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris has expressed his frustration over accusations of stream sniping by Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s audience, revealing that it might be better if he just quit Rust to avoid the drama.

Rust players exploring map
Facepunch Studios
OfflineTV’s Rust server has massively boosted the game’s player count.

Sodapoppin speaks out on OfflineTV Rust stream sniping drama

As the raids and PvP continue to rage between Twitch personalities on the server, miscommunication is leading to false accusations of stream-sniping. One example is Sodapoppin, who was accused of stream-sniping after conducting a raid on xQc’s base.

Soda has refuted these claims, stating that he had a good reason to attack: “It’s frustrating, because you have to justify every action you’ve made to a bunch of people that aren’t ever gonna watch a stream, and are gonna side with who they want to side with, no matter what you say to them.”

However, Soda has voiced that he knows why Twitch personalities like xQc believe these rumors, stating that “we’ve told like seven people, but it doesn’t actually matter because the agenda is more fun if we stream-sniped… Greek and xQc, I feel like they’re gonna listen to f***ing anything, because they’re gonna listen to their chat.”

It’s clear that a lack of communication is the reason for the drama, as well as viewers twisting different narratives to cause issues.

Despite this, Soda has stated that xQc is his friend, and that quitting the Rust server may ultimately be the best option to avoid drama.

There’s no doubt that this would resolve the issue, but it’s a shame how easily false information is spread when viewers are jumping between streams to cause issues and attempt to affect friendships.

Fingers crossed that this is sorted as soon as possible, because no one wants to see another big Twitch personality leave the sever.

Among Us

KSI’s Among Us game ends in disaster after rookie voice chat slip up

Published: 4/Jan/2021 13:19

by Georgina Smith
KSI in a YouTube video next to 3 Among Us characters
YouTube: KSI / InnerSloth

YouTuber KSI was caught red-handed when playing Among Us in the chaos-causing proximity chat, giving the game away that he’d killed two people without realizing he was in earshot of fellow creator Randolph.

Among Us was undoubtedly the indie sensation of the year in 2020, its minimalistic graphics alongside the gripping gameplay launching it into international success, with just about every creator having given the game a go on stream.

In recent months a new mod has also been leveling up the already tense gameplay. The external ‘Proximity Chat’ mod allows players to join a group voice call while playing, with the volume getting louder and quieter depending on how close you are to other players. Detailed on how to try this mod out for yourself can be found here.

It does however have the potential to get imposters into trouble if they don’t know exactly who is nearby, and KSI a.k.a. JJ Olatunji was the latest to fall victim.

KSI next to an Among Us graphic
Youtube, JJ Alatunji / InnerSloth
KSI got millions of views for his ‘wheel decides Among Us’ videos.

YouTuber Randolph was giving his best shot at being a crewmate aboard the ship, making sure he vocalized every time he did a task so that nearby players also in Proximity mode could hear that he wasn’t being suspicious and make sure they didn’t think he was the imposter.

KSI’s Proximity Chat error costs him the game

As he walked around the corner into electrical to complete another task, the shadows parted to reveal KSI standing next to the dead bodies of two other players, letting out a delighted laugh as he thought he’d gotten away with it.

However, he almost instantly realized that Randolph was nearby and let out a simple “oh sh*t” before the ‘dead body reported’ alert comically descended over the screen.

Randolph immediately started wheezing with laughter at the unexpected find, as everyone else asked him what happened to cause that reaction. As the YouTuber explained what he saw, KSI can be heard distantly saying, “what do you mean?” and making one last attempt to prove his innocence.

But as expected, everyone ended up voting for JJ, and he made only sounds of disappointment as his avatar drifted across empty space, having been kicked from the ship.

Proximity Chat has proven to be another entertaining addition to an already tense game, and although it isn’t an official feature currently, many hope that InnerSloth will be adding it into the base game in a future update.