Shroud explains why he’d kick xQc from OTV Rust server

Published: 31/Dec/2020 11:27

by Alex Garton
Twitch: shroud/ Twitch: xQcOW/ Facepunch Studos

Rust

The OfflineTV Rust server is heating up as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and his crew have begun killing multiple other streamers. Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has weighed in on xQc’s actions, revealing that if he was the server admin, he’d kick them all immediately.

Despite Rust being over seven years old, the game retains a large and dedicated fanbase. This has only been boosted by the multiple streamers playing the game and joining OTV’s Rust game sever.

Over 50 streamers have joined, and some of the biggest names on Twitch are among them, including Pokimane, xQc, shroud, and Myth. What started as a relatively peaceful sever, is now deteriorating into chaos as groups have begun killing each other.

At the forefront of the violence are xQc and his team, who have been taking down multiple streamers on the server. Well, shroud is “low-key mad” with the way xQc is acting and has stated he would kick him from the server if he had the power.

Facepunch Studios
Rust is a survival game that released way back in 2013.

Shroud isn’t happy with xQc’s actions on the Rust server

If there’s one person that’s not surprised xQc is killing everyone on the Rust server, it’s shroud.

On his December 29 stream, he predicted that the OTV Rust server was on the brink of imploding and something bad was about to happen. He even mentioned the fact that xQc would be at the forefront of the violence and the reason the server would die.

Well, his prediction appears to have been completely correct. “Oh my god, if I was the server admin, I’d kick them all like that… making me low-key mad.

“Trying to be considerate is not even in their vocabulary I guess, they don’t even know what considerate means, it sucks.” It’s obvious he’s frustrated at the situation as he predicted the downfall of the server just two days prior.

On top of this, it’s clearly affecting his desire to play rust and the OTV server: “That’s part of the reason I’m not playing, that s**t was not fun yesterday and it only seems to be getting worse.”

For now, it’s difficult to determine what the future is for the OTV Rust server. There’s clearly a lot of frustration with certain members that could lead specific streamers to quit.

Hopefully, this can get resolved and we can continue to watch the great content that has been created from all these streamers playing together. If not, there are concerns that the lifespan of the server may be shorter than expected.

Entertainment

T Pain goes on hilarious rant over struggle of being a small Twitch streamer

Published: 31/Dec/2020 10:57

by Jacob Hale
T Pain Twitch stream
Twitch: TPAIN

He might be an international artist with some of the biggest hits of the 2000s, but T-Pain has gone on a hilarious rant about the struggles of being a small Twitch streamer, playfully calling out a viewer who said he isn’t actually a small streamer.

T-Pain might be best known for hit singles such as ‘Buy U a Drank’ and ‘Kiss Kiss’ but in recent years he’s taken his efforts to Twitch, broadcasting his music production and occasionally playing a variety of games too to keep fans entertained.

At the tail end of 2020, the artist has been averaging around 1000-2000 viewers per stream which, while a respectable number, barely touches the figures that some of the top names in streaming reach.

That’s exactly what T-Pain argued when someone tried to suggest that he isn’t a small streamer and, while hilarious, he did make a valid point.

T-Pain Twitch stream
Twitch: TPAIN
T-Pain has become known for his epic rap intros on Twitch.

In this funny rant, T-Pain mentioned the likes of xQc, Mizkif and TimTheTatman as ‘big streamers’, saying that he’s “trying to help all of us.”

“xQc just did 90k on a Just Chatting and I’m not a small streamer?” he asked. “I’m with you motherf**ker! I’m trying to help all of us! We not in that bracket!”

That wasn’t all though, as T-Pain used other streamers to exemplify his status. “Mizkif ain’t been on his stream in 10 days, and you b**ches going there with a constant 8000 views, sitting there playing Pokemon without him even being there! And you’re telling me I’m not a small streamer?!”

He finished by mentioning that TimTheTatman “streams at 7am and still gets 38,000 viewers in the first 30 minutes,” and at this point in the rant was completely exasperated at the idea that he isn’t a “small streamer.”

It’s possible to see both sides in this debate: on one hand, T-Pain is very famous in his own right outside of the streaming world, and does get a decent amount of viewers, but when you compare his channel to the names he mentioned, and several others, he’s barely even scratching the surface of what it’s like to be a “big streamer” on Twitch.

Whether or not T-Pain actually qualifies for ‘small streamer’ status isn’t entirely clear, but one thing that is clear is he sees a much higher ceiling for his streams, which can only be a good thing for fans.