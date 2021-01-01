Pokimane quits OfflineTV Rust server: “I’m not having a good time”

Just days into its existence and one of the biggest content creators is already leaving OfflineTV’s Rust server behind as Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys admitted that she wasn’t “having a good time.”

OfflineTV established one of the biggest Rust servers ever on December 26. With 50 of the internet’s biggest social media stars all joining in, it was set up to be one of the biggest collaborations in recent history.

Though after just a few days of playing together, tensions have already boiled over. Shroud pointed the finger at xQc early into its run, explained how he would be the one to make it all “implode.” After some deadly incidents and subsequent apologies, Valkyrae even threatened to pull the plug on the server.

Now, one of its biggest members has officially called it quits.

“It’s just too much and it’s not really fun,” Pokimane said. The popular streamer has vowed not to return after griefing and PVP actions became all too common.

A few hours into her stream, Pokimane’s power suddenly went out. A few minutes later and she booted everything back up but not to rejoin the server. Instead, she explained how her time with the OfflineTV server is over.

“I’m just not gonna get back on because I’m not having a good time,” she said. “I don’t really have the energy to spend two hours getting stuff and then lose it all and have it despawn…. And then die to radiation.”

With the likes of CallMeCarson, xQc, and plenty of the other 50 streamers turning to the dark side, it’s clear that PVP gameplay just isn’t for everyone. The constant cycle of gathering resources and being wiped out by other streamers turned Pokimane off the experience.

“I’ll probably stream some chess puzzles soon… because at least that’s fun,” Pokimane joked before wrapping up her brief message to fans.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“Think it’s time to go back to [Valorant or] continue learning chess,” she soon followed up on Twitter, though she admitted a Rust return could be in the cards on one condition.

The mega-popular streamer could be keen on starting anew in a “[role play or] PVE oriented server,” she explained.

((unless a new RP/PVE oriented server is out)) 😄 — imane (@imane) January 1, 2021

For now, the OfflineTV server is down a key member. Perhaps it’s only a matter of time until more big names in the Rust game follow suit.