Jynxzi rage quits Fortnite OG after entire lobby of stream snipers lands on him

Popular Twitch streamer Jynxzi got a taste of Fortnite OG when an entire lobby of stream snipers dropped on his location, prompting him to rage quit the game entirely. While the streamer is well-known for his comedic responses to such situations, here’s how this particular incident made his audience laugh.

The most recent Fortnite Season OG has amassed a large number of active players since Epic Games made the statistics public in April 2023, which has swept the streaming community. As a result, the game’s Twitch viewership has peaked since the conclusion of Chapter 1 in 2019.

Article continues after ad

OG players like Tfue, Ninja, DrLupo, and Courage JD, among other Fortnite streamers, have returned to in an effort to reacquaint themselves with the game’s earliest days. As Frosty Flights has debuted and Season OG has entered its third week, players are dominating matches while soaring through the skies in their X-4 Stormwing planes.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games X-4 Stormwing vehicle is back with Week 3 update in Season OG.

Similarly, in a public Battle Royale match, well-known Twitch streamer Jynxzi, who also has the second-most subscribers on the platform, jumped from the Battle Bus in an attempt to secure a Victory Royale with the vehicle. As a result, he quit the game in a fit of rage after an entire lobby of stream snipers infiltrated his location.

Article continues after ad

Here is the sequence of events that transpired during his most recent stream, as well as the reactions of his fans.

Jynxzi gets a taste of Fortnite OG as he rage quits after being stream sniped

Renowned Twitch streamer Jynxzi decided to play the new season OG of Fortnite on his stream and earn the coveted Victory Royale in a public Battle Royale match. The streamer encountered an entire lobby of stream snipers as he approached Frosty Flights with the intention of seizing an X-4 Stormwing aircraft.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Being the quick one, he jumped in the plane, only to realize a stream sniper was seated on the wing and hit the Griddy emote on him. Following this, each stream sniper initiated fire on the aircraft and pursued it in their respective planes, aiming to down it. Meanwhile, Jynxzi attempted to throw the player from his plane wing.

Article continues after ad

Despite persistent attempts to avoid doing so, Jynxzi ultimately exited the aircraft and was killed shortly thereafter by a stream sniper. The consequence was that the streamer became enraged and destroyed his streaming setup by diving into it.

Upon witnessing the hilarious encounter, several fans of his commented on the viral video shared online. One such fan said, “Bro is always hitting his cam.” Another chimed in, “Bro pulled a speed and dived into his setup.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A third commented, “That s**t sounded like battlefield when he jumped out the plane.” A fourth one added, “Classic Fortnite experience right there.”