Sodapoppin plans to DMCA streamers reacting to his WoW raids who aren’t in his guild

Twitch streamer Sodapoppin is planning to DMCA other streamers reacting to his WoW raids that aren’t a part of his guild.

Interest in WoW, especially in the streaming world, has recently been making a resurgence once again as some of Twitch’s biggest streamers come together as Guilds to go on raids.

Hype for the game has been building in part to the announcement of three new expansions as part of the Worldsoul Saga, or because of Echo Esports’ Worlds First victory over Mythic Fyrakk.

And as streamer Guilds go on their raids, it seems a few want to keep reactions to them in-house, as Sodapoppin revealed he won’t allow other streamers outside of his guild to watch them.

“The only people who’s going to be allowed to react to the raid – I will absolutely DMCA if I can at least when it’s live – is people who are in the raid. Or in the guild,” Soda said of his guild’s plan.

“So if you want to watch someone reacting to the raid, you have to watch someone who’s in the guild. Other people will not be allowed to do that.”

Sodapoppin’s guild, “OnlyFangs”, is planning an upcoming raid in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore. However, his guild has left other big streamers behind like Asmonhold and xQc without a guild.

Soda had already warned fans about other streamers not being able to react to OnlyFangs’ upcoming raid, forbidding non-Guild members from doing so.

It’s quite clear Soda is treating OnlyFangs as a legitimate Guild, as Asmon said in his reaction to getting rejected from the raid, “Soda takes his s*** very seriously.”