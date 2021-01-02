Logo
xQc hits back after shroud and more criticize him over Rust stream sniping drama

Published: 2/Jan/2021 12:16

by Luke Edwards
xqc /rust featured image
Facepunch/xQc

Rust shroud xQc

Twitch streamer xQc has condemned a fellow streamer for making him look like a “psychotic idiot” amid ridicule for accusing Rust opponents of ‘stream sniping’.

xQc has been in the firing line ever since the OfflineTV Rust server took over Twitch. Rust, a multiplayer survival game released in 2013, has seen a mini-renaissance at the turn of the year, with some of Twitch’s biggest streamers joining the OfflineTV server to battle it out.

But gathering so many personalities under one roof was bound to cause controversy, and the server has since been flooded with drama. At the center is Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who has been under fire for accusing opponents of ‘stream sniping’, with some fans flooding other channels to abuse streamers.

A new controversy has emerged, however. After xQc’s faction “Team Rocket” died in the middle of the sea after a failed landing on a ship, they returned to find all their inventory was missing. It emerged EdisonParks had used outside info to locate the drops, and xQc wasn’t happy.

Facepunch Studios
Rust has been the centre of Twitch drama since the turn of the year.

xQc accuses EdisonPark of ‘stream sniping’

The controversy first started when xQc spotted Parks’ location on Myth’s stream. He was out where xQc’s team had died, which would have required outside information.

“That’s shameless, dude,” xQc said.

Edisonparks explained he was logged off the server and watching Ash_on_lol’s stream, and saw two pieces of information about xQc’s team freezing to death and about a helicopter. With this info, he surmised they had died in the middle of the ocean, and followed a convoy path until he found the bodies.

Park apologized for abusing information he shouldn’t have had access to, and offered to return the items. He said: “I didn’t realize it at the time, but the reason Myth had made a comment about their heli was because he had watched a clip of them crashing their heli.

“If not for this, there’s no way I could have known a heli was even involved. Looking back, because I acted on information I technically shouldn’t have had access to, I think it’s only fair that I give back what I found on the bodies.”

However, xQc wasn’t happy. He said: “I make mistakes and most of the time I admit to my own faults even if it hurts. Somehow you guys do really scummy shit and play the denial card every time and make me look like the psychotic idiot.”

Shroud criticizes ‘juiced’ xQc

xQc has taken a fair amount of stick from other streamers over the past few days for accusing opponents of ‘stream sniping’. Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek said xQc was playing a “dangerous game” with these accusations.

“xQc should really keep that stuff to himself,” he said. “Calling people out for stream sniping ain’t cool, unless you know for a fact they’re doing it. He’s playing a dangerous game.”

The Canadian was also forced to apologize after some of his fans sent death threats to other streamers when xQc complained about them on-air.

Shroud defended xQc as a “respectful” person, but condemned some of his on-stream antics.

“I’ve played with him a couple times, on stream and off-stream and he’s always super super respectful,” he said.

“But I wish he was a little more respectful of others. I know it’s for content, but sometimes it can be a little mean. He’s hella juiced up when he’s live.”

With all the drama caused by PvP taking over the current server, OfflineTV announced they will be releasing a new, roleplay-focused server with a smaller number of streamers allowed.

Whether xQc will be one of these streamers is up in the air, but it seems unlikely. It doesn’t drop until January 7, so you can expect the antics on the current server to continue for a while yet.

Dream’s Neck Reveal becomes strangest Twitter trend ever after MrBeast’s Rewind

Published: 2/Jan/2021 11:41 Updated: 2/Jan/2021 11:44

by Georgina Smith
Dream's rainbow logo next to image of Dream with board over his face
dreambranding.com / YouTube: MrBeast

Dream MrBeast

The phrase ‘Neck Reveal’ was one of the biggest trends on Twitter on New Year’s Day, after Minecraft YouTuber Dream made an appearance in MrBeast’s YouTube rewind. But, he managed to reveal just a portion of his neck in a ‘face reveal’ prank.

Faceless YouTubers have become somewhat of a phenomenon in the past year, with intrigue surrounding creators who only reveal their voice amping up ten-fold after Corpse Husband’s explosion in popularity.

Dream is another example of a content creator who chooses not to show his face, instead he’s fronted by a simple stickman and a vibrant green color that has become iconic among his fans, and instantly recognizable.

Dream's logo next to a Minecraft screencap
Dream/Mojang
Dream is known for his Minecraft content, particularly for his huge SMP server.

The Minecraft YouTuber has experienced an unprecedented rise in his following, going from one million subscribers to over 15 million subscribers within the space of just a year. He continues to increase that following via his huge Minecraft SMP server which has become extraordinarily popular on social media.

Fans grew excited when Dream announced he would be “starting 2021 off with a bang,” in MrBeast’s 2021 YouTube rewind posting a video of him holding a board over his face that hinted he would do a face reveal.

Almost instantly the phrase “He’s Real” trended, with fans surprised to see what is presumed to be the YouTuber in the flesh for the first time.

However, there were mixed feelings when in the rewind video he took the board away to reveal a balloon with a face on it instead of his real face in a perfect prank.

Topic starts at 5:00

Instead, Dream simply revealed a section of his neck, and fans quickly started making memes out of it on Twitter, and the joke was so popular that it started trending on the site within minutes.

People also wrote their own hilarious versions of the descriptions Twitter uses when a topic trends.

Fans also started making jokes about his Nike shoes, leading Dream to comment on the bizarre reaction to his MrBeast rewind cameo.

It may not have been the face reveal some had hoped for, but Dream fans definitely had fun with the short clip, and confused some Twitter users who may have been out of the loop in the process.

The wait for a proper Dream face reveal goes on.