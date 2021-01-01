Logo
OfflineTV Rust server to be split up amidst xQc crew PVP drama

Published: 1/Jan/2021 17:14

by Alex Garton
Twitch: xQcOW/ Facepunch Studos

OfflineTV Rust xQc

The PVP drama surrounding OfflineTV’s Rust server may have been put to rest today as a huge announcement was made. Streamer and founder of the server Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung has decided to form a new server focused on RP.

There’s been a lot of discussion recently about the OfflineTV Rust server and how the admins should resolve the PVP drama. With over 50 streamers in total on the server, it’s no surprise that certain members prefer to play the game differently and actively PVP.

However, this has led some streamers to quit the server as they’re frustrated with losing their items and continuously being killed. One of these personalities is huge Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, who stated she was just “not having a good time.”

In order to resolve the issues, it was suggested that members who were killing other players regularly, such as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, should be kicked from the server. Instead, Abe has come up with a better solution that should resolve the drama and please everyone.

Facepunch Studios
The new OTV Rust server will go live on 1/7/21 at 5 PM PST.

BaboAbe announces new OfflineTV Rust server

In an announcement on Twitter, BaboAbe revealed that he would be creating a new OfflineTV Rust server. This one will be focused primarily on RP and fewer streamers will be invited to join.

It’s worth noting Abe has stated that the original OfflineTV Rust server will remain active: “Original server will be kept up for everyone who wants to focus primarily on competition, PvP, raiding, etc.”

The new server will have specific rules that members will have to stick to, as well as “custom elements to protect everyone and their experience.”

Alongside this, Abe commented on a thread in the LivestreamFail subreddit on the topic of xQc and his involvement with this decision: “No matter how you might be speculating, this is NOT because of xQc alone.”

It’s obvious Abe just wants to resolve the drama and provide a solution that benefits both the PvP and RP players. By the looks of it, he’s found the perfect middle-ground and this should hopefully be the end of the problems

The new OfflineTV Rust server goes live on January 7 at 5 PM PST/ 8PM EST/ 2AM GMT. Make sure you tune into Twitch at that time to see which streamers have been invited to join.

How to turn your TikTok into a Renaissance painting

Published: 1/Jan/2021 16:08

by Alice Hearing
Renaissance time warp scan filter tiktok trend
TikTok: n4t4liep/ TikTok: victoriavaldez046/ TikTok: sara.adalid

TikTok

This past year has seen some extraordinary trends pop up on TikTok, with the app’s filters being used in increasingly bizarre and creative ways. As 2020 transitions into 2021, some users are turning themselves into Renaissance paintings.

The tag #rennaisance has been viewed more than 365 million times with the most popular videos showing creators transforming themselves into works of art that look like they belong in a museum.

Some have embraced the Renaissance aesthetic, going for a dreamy makeup look, bardot tops, silk shirts, and gorgeous dresses, while others have thought outside of the box, involving their pets or impressive items of furniture.

But taking part in the trend isn’t as simple as using one filter, a little bit of artwork and editing is involved.

@victoriavaldez046my favorite trend so far ##renaissance ##art ##fyp ##foryou credits: @rayce2♬ original sound – Natalie Pienkawa

How to turn yourself into a painting

The very first step is to take a video using the time warp scan filter which blew up in October when people used it to change how their bodies look or create illusions. You then need to take a screenshot of the final image and import it into an image editing app.

@katamogzReply to @qt_owoz ##tiktoktrends ##tiktokhack ##tiktoktutorial ##tiktoktaughtme ##learnontiktok ##renissance♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre

TikTok user Katarina Mogus posted a tutorial where she used PicsArt and Videoleap to make her masterpiece. Katarina uploaded an image of a renaissance background and edited herself into the foreground, before adding filters to make it look vintage and grainy.

She then put the image into the app Videoleap where she edited the clip to slowly reveal the edited picture as the time warp scanner descends.

@kaylawayylaSorry if this tutorial is fast. But part 2 will be uploaded very soon! Thanks for the love!👼 ##part1♬ Lacrimosa – Vienna Mozart Orchestra

User kaylawayyla who first posted a renaissance image back in November also posted a tutorial where she used an AI tool called AI Gahaku which took her screenshot and edited it to make her look like a painting, with the ability to pick from multiple different artistic styles.

She then used the photo editing app procreate pocket to blend the screenshot and AI painting together before also using Videoleap for the final product.

It might take a little extra time, but if you have the patience, and some time to spare at home, you too can look like you stepped out of a Renaissance painting.