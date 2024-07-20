Anime Protectors Defense codes (July 2024)Anime Guardians Defense
Gems is a super important currency in Anime Protectors Defense, which means it’ll be a rare find. You can get a handful of them for free by using some of the active codes in July 2024.
Roblox is filled with anime-inspired experiences, and Anime Protectors Defense adds a familiar tower defense spin to it. All the defense units are figures from well-known anime and manga series, from Dragon Ball Z to One Piece.
There is an extensive roster to pick from, and you’ll likely find your favorites in there, too. To summon them, though, you’ll need Gems. If you need help farming it, use the below codes for freebies.
All active Anime Protectors Defense codes & rewards
- 600KVisitsNOICE – 300 Gems
- 30KHeartReal – 300 Gems
- 50KGRPSOFAST – 300 Gems
- 5KSOMUCHTHANKS – 300 Gems
- 4KLIKESYAHH – 300 Gems
- 400KVisitsNicee – 300 Gems
New codes are often released when the game hits a milestone. We’ll add them just as they’re revealed, so make sure to revisit us for the latest codes.
How to redeem codes
To redeem Anime Protectors Defense codes, you’ll first have to join the Anime Guardia Defense Group on Roblox. Once you’ve joined, just follow these simple steps:
- On the game’s screen, you’ll see a “Codes” button on the left
- Click on it, and a code box will appear
- Add the code in the box and hit “Redeem”
If you’ve entered it properly and the code is active, you’ll get the rewards.
List of all expired codes
Here are all the codes that no longer work in Anime Protectors Defense:
- !2KFav2DaysSogoi
- 15kFavBeforeUpdateWow
- 1KLikesWow8WPlayers
- 2KLikesAmazingg
- 200KVisitsWoah
- 50!KVists4DaysOMG
- 2KMembersGroup!
- 25KGroupJoinForMore
- 3K4DaysWOw!
- 4KJoinDCServerForMor
- Beta
- Otaku1KFav1DayNice
- Rahumi
As new codes are added, older ones will expire, especially the milestone ones. Whenever that happens, we’ll toss them right here.
What are Anime Protectors Defense codes used for?
All Anime Protectors Defense codes reward different amounts of Gems. So expect any newer to reward them as well. Gems are your ever-valuable currency in the game. You need them to unlock various anime-themed units that’ll protect your base from enemies.
If you need more codes, check out all Roblox game codes, shirt IDs, and promo codes.