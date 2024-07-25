Toilet Tower Defense codes (July 2024)

The toilet city is under attack and you need coins to defend it. But can you get coins for free with Toilet Tower Defense codes?

This Roblox title takes a hilarious take on tower defense games where you are protecting the toilet city from different kinds of toilets. All you have to do is flush over their plans by strategically placing the troops across the map.

Are there any active rewards to redeem this month?

No, there are no active rewards to redeem in Toilet Tower Defense at the moment.

How to redeem codes

The developers, Telanthric Development, removed the Codes feature in Update 59 once the Trading option was launched. Before it was removed, players could redeem codes with a few easy steps:

Load up the game and tap the Shop button on the left side of the screen.

Now, scroll down till you find the ‘Enter Code’ box.

Type or paste an active code in the box.

Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

List of expired codes

The table below features all codes that worked before the feature was removed.

Code Item PlzMythic 300 Coins CoolScientist 100 Coins CameraHeli 200 Coins SummonFix 100 Coins, Luck Boost Parasites 200 Coins SpeakerUpgrade 200 Coins NewGifts 200 Coins AutoSkip 200 Coins YayMech 200 Coins

What are Toilet Tower Defense codes used for?

Most of the codes in this game offered coins. They are the primary currency in this game and are useful for summoning new troops (or units). Each unit has its unique attack and stronger ones are hard to come by. But they can hold their own and take on strong enemies before they pass their range.

Telanthric Development / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Without free coins, you can always hit the Trading Plaza for new units.

Without free coins, you can always hit the Trading Plaza for new units.