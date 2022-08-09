GamingRoblox

All Star Tower Defense tier list: Best fighters for August 2022

Sam Smith
Artwork from Roblox's All Star Tower Defense game
Roblox / Top Down Games / Cogrin

All Star Tower Defense features tons of famous anime and cartoon characters to play as. Here they all are ranked by their tier lists.

As a Roblox world, All Star Tower Defense features varied gameplay that lets players control their favorite characters from a range of media, including Attack on Titan, Death Note, and many more. Of course, you can just play as your favorites, but if you want to get ahead of the competition in the game, then it pays to know which characters are the best.

Below, we’ve listed all the current All Star Tower Defense tier lists that rank the characters in terms of their effectiveness in battle. Remember, the game is updated with new characters and moves frequently, so many characters are likely to fall and rise through the tiers on any given month.

Contents

Artwork from the All Star Tower Defense game in Roblox
Roblox / Top Down Games / Cogrin
All Star Tower Defense features lots of famous anime and cartoon characters for players to select.

All Star Tower Defense tier list explained (August 2022)

Below is a brief explanation of what each All Star Tower Defense tier represents:

  • S tier: The very best characters you can choose in the current rankings.
  • A tier: Although not the absolute strongest characters, they can still be devastating and are a cut above the rest.
  • B tier: These characters are still worth using but lag behind those in the A tier.
  • C tier: Only play as these characters if you really enjoy them.
  • D tier: These characters are currently considered the least powerful and should only be used for fun or by those who have mastered their moveset. However, the player will be at a disadvantage when compared to characters in higher tiers.

All Star Tower Defense S tier characters

Characters currently considered S tier include:

Character Stars Type
Zazashi 6 Ground
King of Heroes 6 Ground + Air
Bellma 6 Ground
Zio 6 Ground
Kosuke 6 Ground + Air
Tokens 6 Ground + Air
The Boys 6 Ground
Ice X-Marine 6 Ground + Air
Death/Ryuk 6 Ground
Dark Wing 6 Ground
Old Will 6 Ground + Aor
Jin Mori 5 Ground
Hashirama 5 Ground + Air
Zaruto Legendary Ground
Expert Sorcerer 6 Ground
Orange Head 6 Ground
All Star Tower Defense character
Roblox / Top Down Games
Anime fans will love All Star Tower Defense.

All Star Tower Defense A tier characters

Characters currently considered A tier include:

Character Stars Type
Gate 5 Ground
Bomba 5 Ground
Dungeon Queen 6 Ground
Joke Da Fool 5 Ground
Evil Shade 5 Ground
Maniac 5 Ground + Air
Jackzon 5 Ground
Box 6 Ground
Kabuto 5 Ground
Kakuzu 5 Ground
Amen 5 Ground
Crow 5 Ground
Legendary Borul 5 Air
Waifu 5 Ground + Air
Maid Waifu 6 Ground
The Path 6 Ground + Air

All Star Tower Defense B tier characters

Characters currently considered B tier include:

Character Stars Type
Mountain Cannon 5 Ground
Martial Artist 5 Ground
Blinding Lights 5 Ground + Air
Koku Black Pink 5 Air
Lucky Green 5 Air
Paper Beauty 5 Ground
Super Boo 5 Ground
Flamin Tiger 5 Ground
Blond Esper 5 Ground
Shave 6 Ground
Zyaya 5 Ground
Red Eye Warrior 5 Ground
Tony Stark 5 Ground
Future T 4 Ground
Duhari 5 Ground
Ming 5 Ground
Roblox tower defense anime
Roblox / Top Down Games
All Star Tower Defense tiers are likely to change often.

All Star Tower Defense C tier characters

Characters currently considered C tier include:

Character Stars Type
Spade 5 Air
Undertaker 5 Ground
Whitestache 5 Ground
Zio 5 Ground
Dimensional Alien 5 Ground
Airren 5 Ground
Humble Swordman 5 Ground
Mina 5 Ground
Xrxes 4 Ground
Maskice 4 Ground
Plant Man 5 Ground
Ikki 5 Air
Alligator 4 Ground
Genie 5 Ground
Boggi The Clown 3 Ground
Grizsloth 4 Hill

All Star Tower Defense D tier characters

Characters currently considered D tier include:

Character Stars Type
Gash 4 Ground
Killer 4 Ground
Lex 4 Ground
Lami 3 Ground
Zazashi 4 Single
Ikki 3 Single
Uro 3 Hill
Koku Black 4 Air
Togi 4 Ground
Yoshage Kirya 5 Ground
Hammer Giant 5 Ground
Koku 5 Air
Ruffy 3 Ground
Koro 3 Ground
Anti Magician 3 Ground
Rodoroki 4 Ground

Remember, these tiers are likely to change with each update, so be sure to check back often.

So, there you have it – that’s our All Star Tower Defense characters tier guide.

For more Roblox related tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

