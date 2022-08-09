All Star Tower Defense tier list: Best fighters for August 2022

All Star Tower Defense features tons of famous anime and cartoon characters to play as. Here they all are ranked by their tier lists.
As a Roblox world, All Star Tower Defense features varied gameplay that lets players control their favorite characters from a range of media, including Attack on Titan, Death Note, and many more. Of course, you can just play as your favorites, but if you want to get ahead of the competition in the game, then it pays to know which characters are the best.
Below, we’ve listed all the current All Star Tower Defense tier lists that rank the characters in terms of their effectiveness in battle. Remember, the game is updated with new characters and moves frequently, so many characters are likely to fall and rise through the tiers on any given month.
All Star Tower Defense tier list explained (August 2022)
Below is a brief explanation of what each All Star Tower Defense tier represents:
- S tier: The very best characters you can choose in the current rankings.
- A tier: Although not the absolute strongest characters, they can still be devastating and are a cut above the rest.
- B tier: These characters are still worth using but lag behind those in the A tier.
- C tier: Only play as these characters if you really enjoy them.
- D tier: These characters are currently considered the least powerful and should only be used for fun or by those who have mastered their moveset. However, the player will be at a disadvantage when compared to characters in higher tiers.
All Star Tower Defense S tier characters
Characters currently considered S tier include:
|Character
|Stars
|Type
|Zazashi
|6
|Ground
|King of Heroes
|6
|Ground + Air
|Bellma
|6
|Ground
|Zio
|6
|Ground
|Kosuke
|6
|Ground + Air
|Tokens
|6
|Ground + Air
|The Boys
|6
|Ground
|Ice X-Marine
|6
|Ground + Air
|Death/Ryuk
|6
|Ground
|Dark Wing
|6
|Ground
|Old Will
|6
|Ground + Aor
|Jin Mori
|5
|Ground
|Hashirama
|5
|Ground + Air
|Zaruto
|Legendary
|Ground
|Expert Sorcerer
|6
|Ground
|Orange Head
|6
|Ground
All Star Tower Defense A tier characters
Characters currently considered A tier include:
|Character
|Stars
|Type
|Gate
|5
|Ground
|Bomba
|5
|Ground
|Dungeon Queen
|6
|Ground
|Joke Da Fool
|5
|Ground
|Evil Shade
|5
|Ground
|Maniac
|5
|Ground + Air
|Jackzon
|5
|Ground
|Box
|6
|Ground
|Kabuto
|5
|Ground
|Kakuzu
|5
|Ground
|Amen
|5
|Ground
|Crow
|5
|Ground
|Legendary Borul
|5
|Air
|Waifu
|5
|Ground + Air
|Maid Waifu
|6
|Ground
|The Path
|6
|Ground + Air
All Star Tower Defense B tier characters
Characters currently considered B tier include:
|Character
|Stars
|Type
|Mountain Cannon
|5
|Ground
|Martial Artist
|5
|Ground
|Blinding Lights
|5
|Ground + Air
|Koku Black Pink
|5
|Air
|Lucky Green
|5
|Air
|Paper Beauty
|5
|Ground
|Super Boo
|5
|Ground
|Flamin Tiger
|5
|Ground
|Blond Esper
|5
|Ground
|Shave
|6
|Ground
|Zyaya
|5
|Ground
|Red Eye Warrior
|5
|Ground
|Tony Stark
|5
|Ground
|Future T
|4
|Ground
|Duhari
|5
|Ground
|Ming
|5
|Ground
All Star Tower Defense C tier characters
Characters currently considered C tier include:
|Character
|Stars
|Type
|Spade
|5
|Air
|Undertaker
|5
|Ground
|Whitestache
|5
|Ground
|Zio
|5
|Ground
|Dimensional Alien
|5
|Ground
|Airren
|5
|Ground
|Humble Swordman
|5
|Ground
|Mina
|5
|Ground
|Xrxes
|4
|Ground
|Maskice
|4
|Ground
|Plant Man
|5
|Ground
|Ikki
|5
|Air
|Alligator
|4
|Ground
|Genie
|5
|Ground
|Boggi The Clown
|3
|Ground
|Grizsloth
|4
|Hill
All Star Tower Defense D tier characters
Characters currently considered D tier include:
|Character
|Stars
|Type
|Gash
|4
|Ground
|Killer
|4
|Ground
|Lex
|4
|Ground
|Lami
|3
|Ground
|Zazashi
|4
|Single
|Ikki
|3
|Single
|Uro
|3
|Hill
|Koku Black
|4
|Air
|Togi
|4
|Ground
|Yoshage Kirya
|5
|Ground
|Hammer Giant
|5
|Ground
|Koku
|5
|Air
|Ruffy
|3
|Ground
|Koro
|3
|Ground
|Anti Magician
|3
|Ground
|Rodoroki
|4
|Ground
Remember, these tiers are likely to change with each update, so be sure to check back often.
So, there you have it – that’s our All Star Tower Defense characters tier guide.
For more Roblox related tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.
