Resident Evil: Death Island, setting, plot & characters

Resident Evil: Death Island is the next movie in the animated RE series that shares continuity with the games. Here’s everything we know about this zombie-blasting sequel.

Not to be confused with the live-action Resident Evil films by W.S. Anderson, starring Mila Jovovich, the animated RE films tend to be set in between game entries, telling a new story and connecting the chapters. Resident Evil: Death Island is the fourth animated RE film, although many fans also consider the Netflix miniseries Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness to be a chapter in its own right.

Article continues after ad

Chronologically, Resident Evil: Death Island is the most recent in the story, set after Infinite Darkness, Degeneration, Damnation, and Vendetta in terms of timeline. It will also feature various returning RE heroes, with some being seen together onscreen for the first time in the entire franchise. Here’s everything we know.

Contents

Capcom Resident Evil: Death Island brings back all the major characters.

Resident Evil: Death Island setting

Resident Evil: Death Island is set in the year 2015, meaning the events of the latest film Resident Evil take place two years after Resident Evil 6 and one year after the last film, Resident Evil: Vendetta. Death Island is also set two years before Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, meaning the Ethan Winters era of Resident Evil hasn’t happened yet.

Article continues after ad

It’s also worth pointing out that while Resident Evil: Death Island is intended as a sequel to Resident Evil: Vendetta, it will use the updated character models seen in the prequel series Infinite Darkness, which themselves have been lifted from the remakes of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 4.

Resident Evil: Death Island plot

The story will involve D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers when a mysterious woman attempts to thwart his rescue.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified.

The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Capcom Chris and Claire Redfield will be reunited in Death Island.

Resident Evil: Death Island cast & characters

While Leon and Chris return from various Resident Evil games and previous animated movies, they’ll be joined by Claire Redfield and Rebecca Chambers. Claire previously made appearances in Resident Evil: Degeneration and numerous RE games, while Rebecca Chambers was one of the stars of Resident Evil: Zero and made her movie debut in RE: Vendetta.

Article continues after ad

The four will also be joined by Jill Valentine, herself a classic Resident Evil character from RE1, 3, 5, and Revelations. This will be the first time Jill has been featured in one of the animated RE films and the first time she’ll be seen onscreen with Leon and Claire.

The voice cast is as follows:

Kevin Dorman as Chris Redfield

as Chris Redfield Matthew Mercer as Leon S. Kennedy

as Leon S. Kennedy Nicole Tompkins as Jill Valentine

as Jill Valentine Erin Cahill as Rebecca Chambers

as Rebecca Chambers Stephanie Panisello as Claire Redfield

as Claire Redfield Salli Saffioti as Ingrid Hunnigan

For more Resident Evil content, check out the following guides below:

RE4 ending explained | Where to find the Shotgun | Where to find the Golden Egg | Can you save the dog? | Separate Ways | The Mercenaries | Changing costume | How Spinels work | Achievements & Trophies | Remake differences | Resident Evil 4 review | Resident Evil 5 remake | Code Veronica remake