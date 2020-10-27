Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness anime first look shared by Netflix - Dexerto

Netflix have shared a pair of first-look images at their upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness animated series.

Since its original release on the Playstation in 1996, Capcom’s Resident Evil has gone on to become one of the longest-running horror video game franchises of all time, with seven (soon to be eight) mainline games and multiple spin-offs and movies to its name.

Now, it’s getting a Netflix original CG anime series which will follow heroes Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. It promises to “reveal a Resident Evil world unlike anything seen before” with plenty of horror and action sequences.

The streaming service has unveiled two first-look images from the series, which give fans a better look at Leon and Claire’s character renders. They also teased: “When biohazards run wild, only a pair of veteran zombie slayers can get the job done.”

Infinite Darkness is set within the Resident Evil canon

While there’s not much to go on in terms of plot details, Netflix have now confirmed that the new series will be set within the canon of Capcom’s Resident Evil. As a result, it’s been speculated that the story will take place between Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4.

The series will be produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who’s worked across a number of Resident Evil titles. It’s set for release in 2021, coinciding with the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Netflix are also producing a live-action Resident Evil series, which will tell a brand new story about the daughters of series villain Albert Wesker. Interestingly, the series will take place across two timelines, with one set in the present and the other in the future.

You can find everything we know about the live-action series, including plot details, release date estimates, and the creative talent working behind the scenes here.