 Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness anime first look shared by Netflix - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness anime first look shared by Netflix

Published: 27/Oct/2020 10:49

by Daniel Megarry
Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil Infinite Darkness on Netflix
Netflix

Share

Resident Evil

Netflix have shared a pair of first-look images at their upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness animated series.

Since its original release on the Playstation in 1996, Capcom’s Resident Evil has gone on to become one of the longest-running horror video game franchises of all time, with seven (soon to be eight) mainline games and multiple spin-offs and movies to its name.

Now, it’s getting a Netflix original CG anime series which will follow heroes Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. It promises to “reveal a Resident Evil world unlike anything seen before” with plenty of horror and action sequences.

Claire Redfield in Resident Evil Infinite Darkness on Netflix
Netflix
Claire Redfield will return in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

The streaming service has unveiled two first-look images from the series, which give fans a better look at Leon and Claire’s character renders. They also teased: “When biohazards run wild, only a pair of veteran zombie slayers can get the job done.”

Infinite Darkness is set within the Resident Evil canon

While there’s not much to go on in terms of plot details, Netflix have now confirmed that the new series will be set within the canon of Capcom’s Resident Evil. As a result, it’s been speculated that the story will take place between Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4.

The series will be produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who’s worked across a number of Resident Evil titles. It’s set for release in 2021, coinciding with the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Netflix are also producing a live-action Resident Evil series, which will tell a brand new story about the daughters of series villain Albert Wesker. Interestingly, the series will take place across two timelines, with one set in the present and the other in the future.

You can find everything we know about the live-action series, including plot details, release date estimates, and the creative talent working behind the scenes here.

TV + Movies

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 release date and trailer revealed

Published: 26/Oct/2020 17:45

by Daniel Megarry
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4
Netflix

Share

Netflix

Netflix have announced the release date for Season 4 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and it looks set to close out the year with a bang.

Spooky drama Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows the story of half-human half-witch Sabrina Spellman, and remains faithful to the 2014 Archie Comics series of the same name.

Inspired by the 1990s teen sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the Archie comics series is far darker than the 90s show, perfect for a spooky twist on the well-loved series.

Despite its popularity, it was recently announced that the upcoming Part 4 will be the final installment in the Netflix series. It’s not all bad news though, as it looks as though fans have got plenty of action in store for them if this new teaser trailer is anything to go by.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 trailer released

Season 4 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will consist of eight one-hour episodes. These will primarily focus on the battle between Sabrina and the Eldritch Terrors, unleashed by Faustus Blackwood.

Together with the help of the coven, Sabrina must fight each threat – including The Weird, The Returned, and The Darkness – one-by-one. She will then have to face The Void, which is described as the “End of All Things”.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Sisters
Netflix
Hilda and Zelda Spellman will return in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4

It’s also promised that, as the witches wage war in the ultimate battle, Nick will “slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart” – although it’s teased that he may be too late.

When does Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 premiere?

Along with the teaser trailer, Netflix has also announced that Season 4 will drop in its entirety on December 31 2020. We don’t know about you, but we know what we’ll be watching on New Year’s Eve…

If you just can’t wait for December 31 to get your next spooky fix on Netflix, you can find five of the best scary movies and TV series on the streaming service here – perfect for Halloween.