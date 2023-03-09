How long is Resident Evil 4 Remake? Main story length & completionist run

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 Remake is a complete makeover for the series’ legendary fourth mainline entry, but will the new changes change how long it takes to beat the horror game?

Following the success of other remakes in the franchise, it was a surprise to no one that a Resident Evil 4 Remake was commissioned. The game is regarded by many as the best in the series and perfectly blended horror and action in a seamless third-person adventure.

This is why 2023 will see the return of the game via a brand-new retelling of the original. Resident Evil 4 Remake will still retain a majority of the elements that made it so popular, but new features have been added, and players are wondering if this has influenced the game’s runtime.

Capcom

How long is Resident Evil 4 Remake?

According to Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, the producer for Resident Evil 4 Remake, the game will be “about the same” length as the original, he told PC Gamer.

Now, we should clarify, every user’s expected playthrough will vary based on numerous factors: if it’s their first time playing Resident Evil 4, if they want to complete side content, or if they want to see and do absolutely everything the game has to offer.

A great metric for Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 Remake is the use of the popular website Howlongtobeat which gives pretty accurate assessments of a game’s overall runtime, along with its length based on the extra variables we mentioned above.

According to the site, the original takes roughly 15 hours to complete the main game, 19 hours for the main game and side content, or 31 hours for an extensive completionist clean-up.

We’ve already seen a lot of subtle gameplay nuances tweaked to refine the game, and we’re sure there will also be a lot of secrets buried within.

