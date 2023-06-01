Love Island season 10: Vote for the first couples of the summer

Love Island season 10 will premiere on June 5, and fans can now have a say in what the first couples of the summer will be. Here’s everything you need to know about how to cast your vote – but you need to be quick.

As the new Islanders for season 10 of Love Island UK were recently revealed, the public now has the power to decide who should couple up with whom.

This is the first time the public has had a say in the first couple ceremony, as it’s either the girls or the boys that get to decide who they want to couple up with.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about voting on the first couples of Love Island season 10.

How to vote on the first Love Island couples

Voting is free to do via the Love Island app, which is available to download on both Apple devices and Android devices. You have to be quick though, as voting closes on Friday, June 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Download the Love Island app. Use your Apple ID or equivalent to authenticate your device. Open up the Love Island application. Click the ‘Vote Now’ button and follow the instructions to cast your vote!

You need to be over the age of 12 to be able to vote, and the app also needs you to confirm your phone number in order to proceed with voting.

Article continues after ad

Make sure you keep the app, as you’ll have multiple opportunities to have a say and get involved with what’s happening in the villa throughout the summer. This includes choosing which bombshell gets to enter the villa, who your favorite couple is, and who you think should be dumped from the show.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

Article continues after ad

When is Love Island series 10? Everything we know | Where to watch Love Island UK 2023 outside the UK: US, Australia, Europe| Where to watch Love Island UK 2023: What channel is it on? | Love Island Season 10 cast: Meet your new islanders | Is Love Island on Netflix? Here is where it’s streaming | Love Island host 2023: Who is Maya Jama? | Does Love Island 2023 have an age rating? |