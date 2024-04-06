When is Love Island UK Season 11? Release date revealed

Love Island UK is reportedly returning for its eleventh season in Summer 2024, and Maya Jama is making a return.

With ten seasons, countless international adaptations, and several spin-offs including All-Stars, Love Island has always found its way to be on our screens and introduce new groups of islanders looking for love and fame.

After Season 10, which only resulted in one successful couple as of now, fans were wondering if the landmark UK series was going to be renewed for another season or if that was the finale.

The wait for an update is finally over and if you are a fan of all things Love Island, then it’s good news.

Article continues after ad

ITV

According to US Sun, Love Island UK is coming back with Season 11 on June 3. The outlet also reported that Maya Jama (who also hosted the premiere season of Love Island Games) will be returning to host the show.

Now that Season 11 is coming back, LIB fans have since taken to Reddit to share their long list of chances that they would love to be implemented in the upcoming season.

Article continues after ad

One fan wrote, “Bring bombshells sooner after casa so we don’t see the same old reunion storylines when the fallout settles and SHOW THE SMOKING PITS AGAIN.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Casa Amor needs to be longer & revamped. Also, if the CA men don’t look better than the existing men in the villa don’t send them in.”

Article continues after ad

“No nepo babies. No people who are only on there because they once dated a previous islander/someone in the public eye. No previous cast. No under 21s,” a fan also chimed in.

Needless to say, the LI fanbase has some very high standards going forward, so hopefully Season 11 doesn’t disappoint. No additional information like cast or trailer has been released as of yet.