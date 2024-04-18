Love Island UK Season 11: Everything we know

Season 11 of Love Island UK is confirmed to come back to our screens this summer, and here is all the tea we’ve gathered on it so far.

Love Island is a wildly popular reality dating show that sees a group of singletons enter a luxury villa in the hopes of finding love.

Although the tenth season of Love Island UK wasn’t exactly successful in the love department, with only one couple still together from Season 10, that doesn’t mean that the villa hasn’t been able to form lasting relationships.

That being said, the series is back to roll the romance dice one more with its eleventh season and we have all of the details on what to expect.

When is Love Island Season 11 coming out?

Love Island season 11 is set to kick off with a summer premiere on June 3rd, the US Sun reports. However, it’s important to note that this has not been confirmed by ITV.

Who is the host of Love Island Season 11?

Maya Jama, who also hosted the premiere seasons of Love Island Games and All Stars, is set to return to the UK series as the host of Season 11.

She is a part of a small list of LI presenters, which now includes Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix as she has just been confirmed as the host of Love Island USA Season 6.

Following All Stars, fans started venting that they wanted Maya to be replaced, but it seems as though ITV didn’t get the memo. Maybe this is her season of redemption.

Love Island Season 11: Who is in the cast?

While an official cast list has not been announced as of yet, there has been some speculation on who is going to be in the villa this time around.

For instance, Gigi Simon, the daughter of Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Simon, is reportedly in talks to be an islander. As far as the rest, you never know what former stars and jaw-dropping bombshells will enter the villa or Casa Amor.