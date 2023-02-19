ITV bosses allegedly planning Love Island ‘All-Stars’ ft. Maura Higgins & Kady McDermott

Love Island bosses are allegedly in talks with ITV about an All-Stars series, which could air as early as next year.

This summer will mark the tenth series of Love Island and the ITV bosses have allegedly been thinking about inviting popular former Love Island cast members back to the house.

The idea came after fans reminisced on previous seasons and looked back on some of their favorite islanders. From this season, Love Island viewers recently suggested bringing back bombshell Zara Lackenby-Brown after fans were extremely disappointed in her being booted out of the house.

This potential All-Stars series will allegedly include Maura Higgins (fifth season), Kady McDermott (Second season), and Sophie Piper (first winter edition).

Meanwhile, former Love Island cast member Kaz Crossley (Season 4), 28, finally shared her first message on Instagram after being freed from Dubai jail. The Love Island star was arrested for suspected drug abuse.

Kaz’ name was flagged up by authorities, who are investigating a video of her at a party in 2020 after the footage was posted on social media in 2021. The footage, revealed by The Sun on Sunday, showed her in an orange dress snorting a suspicious white substance at a party in Dubai.

It was allegedly filmed in Dubai, when several influencers flew to the city for work while the UK was in lockdown.

Her post read: “I am safe, thank you for all your kind messages. I want to take some time to reflect before I comment on the past few days. Grateful for so much right now. We are so blessed…”

Kaz was coupled up with Josh Denzel by the end of season four of Love Island. They continued their relationship for several months after the show ended before splitting up.