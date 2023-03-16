The ninth series of Love Island UK finally came to an end on March 13, with a couple being crowned winners of winter Love Island 2023 — but who was the winning couple? Here’s everything to know.

The winter 2023 season of Love Island UK kicked off on January 16, and fans were treated to eight weeks of romance and drama, as a group of singles entered a luxury villa with the hopes of finding love.

The series has been full of countless twists and recouplings, and many contestants didn’t make it all the way to the end of the show.

However, four lucky couples found themselves in the final on March 13, with one of them crowned the winners of the season by public vote, and awarded £50,000 in prize money.

ITV Love Island Season 9 ended on March 13

Who won winter Love Island 2023?

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned winners of Love Island UK Series Nine on March 13.

The top four couples were Kai and Sanam, Ron and Lana, Tom and Samie, and Shaq and Tanya, with the couple to just miss out on a spot in the final four being Will and Jessie.

Kai met Sanam after she entered the villa as one of the girls during the Casa Amor twist, and they quickly became a fan-favorite couple, with lots of social media support.

Winter Love Island 2023 final voting percentages

Shortly after the final, the voting percentages were released, revealing how many people voted for each of the top four couples. The results are as follows:

Kai and Sanam (43.75%) – 44%

(43.75%) – 44% Ron & Lana (30.08%) – 30%

(30.08%) – 30% Tom & Samie (23.65%) – 24%

(23.65%) – 24% Shaq & Tanya (2.52%) – 2%

Reportedly, nearly 800,000 votes were cast in the final episode by the public, with 343,241 of these for Kai and Sanam.

Love Island UK is set for a second series in 2023, with Series 10 expected to air around June.

