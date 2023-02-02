When is Below Deck Down Under coming back? Australia Season 2 in 2023

Below Deck fans are highly anticipating the return of the show’s Australian spin-off — here’s everything we know so far about Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

Below Deck is a reality TV franchise, which follows the lives of crew members aboard different yachts during charter season.

The show has a number of different spin-offs, including Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, with the Australian spin-off Below Deck Down Under first airing in March 2022.

As the name suggests, the show follows crew members aboard a 150-foot-plus superyacht in Australia, with the first season airing 17 episodes.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the second season of Down Under — here’s what we know about it so far.

When does Below Deck Down Under Season 2 start?

There is currently no official start date for Below Deck Down Under Season 2. In October 2022, Deadline reported that Peacock had renewed Down Under for a second year, expected to air in 2023.

The first season of the Australian spin-off started airing on March 17, 2022, so it’s possible that the second season could start at a similar time in 2023, but that’s not yet been confirmed.

You can catch up with the best moments from Season 1 on Peacock’s YouTube channel:

How to watch Below Deck Down Under episodes

If you want to catch up on the first season of Below Deck Down Under before the second season airs, you are able to watch it on Prime Video, Hayu, Peacock, Apple TV, and more, though this will depend on your location.

Below Deck Australia Season 2 cast

Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott are reportedly set to return for Season 2, with Chambers saying on the ‘Dear Reality, You’re Effed!’ podcast: “Knowing that Aesha was coming back, Season 2 was… we wanted to up the game a little bit.”

“I think we learned a lot out of Season 1,” he continued. “I definitely did. And I know Aesha did as well. So we did try and up the game as much as we can. We were thrown a lot more curveballs than Season 1. So that’s going to be interesting to watch. And I think having the foundation after Season 1, we really did well in Season 2.”

Article continues after ad

We will continue to update this page as we hear more about Below Deck Down Under Season 2.