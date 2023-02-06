When is Below Deck US Season 11? Everything we know

Below Deck US Season 10 is in full swing, but some fans are already wondering when Season 11 could hit our screens. Here’s everything we know about Season 11 so far.

Below Deck is a reality TV show that follows the lives of crew members who work aboard various yachts during charter season.

The franchise has spawned multiple spin-offs, including Below Deck: Mediterranean, Below Deck: Down Under, and Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, which have all become popular in their own right. However, the original Below Deck US series was the one to start it all when it premiered on Bravo in 2013.

The show is currently airing its 10th season, which began in November 2022, but some fans are already wondering when we can expect Season 11. Here’s everything we know so far.

When does Below Deck season 11 start?

Currently, Below Deck has not officially been renewed for Season 11. Bravo announced Season 10 of Below Deck in May 2022, so fans might have to wait until around that time this year to find out whether Season 11 is on the way.

In recent years, the new seasons have premiered in either October or November, with the current Season 10 premiering on November 21, 2022. So, if there is an 11th season of the show, it could be expected to begin airing around a similar time.

You can catch up with some of the most important moments from the ongoing Season 10, as well as previous seasons on YouTube:

How to watch Below Deck

If you want to catch up on the previous seasons of Below Deck, you can do so through Hayu, Peacock, YouTube TV, and more, though where you are able to watch it will depend on your location.

Has the Below Deck Season 11 cast been announced?

As there has yet to be an official announcement about Below Deck Season 11, we currently don’t know who will be appearing in the cast.

Lee Rosbach has been captain for the previous 10 seasons, so there’s a good chance he would return for the 11th season, despite having to take some time off during season 10 due to health issues.

Fans will also be hoping for the return of some other familiar faces that viewers have enjoyed watching on the show.

