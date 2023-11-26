The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer says fans can expect “very sad” finale

Reality TV star Jesse Palmer just confirmed that the finale of The Golden Bachelor Season 1 is going to be intense.

Weeks of eliminations have led to this moment: Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor is finally down to its last episode.

Now that Gerry Turner has narrowed down his options to just two women, Theresa Nist, and Leslie Fhima, he must now make the decision of which one he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

Article continues after ad

The preview for the finale showed that this was not an easy choice for Gerry, and he even broke down in the clip.

Article continues after ad

Even though the show’s host Jesse Palmer has gone through so many finales as the host of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, even he is taken aback by this spin-off.

Disney

Did Jesse just hype up The Golden Bachelor finale?

On November 21, Jesse spoke with ABC 13 about the highly-anticipated finale episode.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

He said, “There is going to be a goodbye and I think this is the most emotional goodbye that the show has ever seen, on any season, of any show in the past. It’s going to be heavy, there is no doubt, it’s going to be very sad.”

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star also weighed in on Gerry’s emotional journey throughout this season.

Article continues after ad

Jesse said, “I don’t think we’ve ever seen a ‘Bachelor’ have such a hard time. For me, it was just being a shoulder to lean on, an ear for him, and a soundboard for him, and just to encourage him and remind him why he is there.”

The finale is set to air on ABC on November 30. The series has not been renewed for a second season as of yet.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on The Golden Bachelor and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.