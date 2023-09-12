The Golden Bachelor: Release date, trailer & everything we know

The Bachelor franchise is growing with the upcoming release of The Golden Bachelor. Here’s everything we know about it.

The Golden Bachelor has been in development since 2020, and viewers will soon be able to watch 72-year-old Gerry Turner on his journey to find love again.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the series focuses on singles over the age of 60 years old. Filming began in Los Angeles in August 2023 and finished in Costa Rica.

Keep reading for more information about The Golden Bachelor, including its premiere date and any available trailers.

Who is the Golden Bachelor?

The first Golden Bachelor is 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur from Hudson, Indiana. Gerry is looking for love after the death of his high school sweetheart, Toni. The couple were together for 43 years before her death in 2017.

Six years following Toni’s passing, Gerry’s daughters and granddaughters signed him up to become the first Golden Bachelor.

The series premieres on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The new episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Luckily for Bachelor fans, the show runs for 60 minutes before Bachelor in Paradise airs at 9 p.m. ET. This is due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strikes, as the series was originally intended to air on Monday nights instead of Thursdays.

Golden Bachelor trailers

ABC hyped up the show’s release with a trailer featuring Gerry’s questions about modern dating.

The television network also posted another clip to introduce the show’s 22 contestants. The group of single women even includes Patty, the mother of former Bachelor Matt James, and a former Chicago Honey Bears cheerleader named Renee. For more details, check out our full cast list.

Prospective viewers will have to wait until the shows airs to see how different or similar it could be to the original Bachelor.

Check out our reality TV coverage to stay updated with The Bachelor franchise and other hit shows.