Where to stream The Golden Bachelor finale: US, UK & more

Now that the premiere season of The Golden Bachelor is coming to an end, here is how you can watch the finale.

The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, has the chance of a lifetime to find the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with. Starting with 22 eligible bachelorettes, he is down to just Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima.

Now we are approaching the finale episode, where he decides to not only choose the winner but is expected to get down on one knee and propose.

Needless to say, this is the episode of the season that you do not want to miss. Here are all of the details of how to watch it as soon as possible.

ABC

Where to stream The Golden Bachelor finale?

The Golden Bachelor Season 1 finale will be available to stream on Hulu on December 1. But if you want to avoid getting spoiled when checking social media, it premieres on ABC on November 30.

However, if you don’t have access to ABC in your area, don’t worry: there are a few workarounds to getting to watch the binge-worthy show. One that we definitely recommend is that you use a VPN, specifically Express VPN.

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Here are all of the steps to start watching the season finale of The Golden Bachelor:

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for ABC.

3. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%).

To stay updated on The Golden Bachelor, make sure to check our page here.