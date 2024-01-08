Leslie Fhima admits she was given a “choice” to attend Golden Wedding

Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima made a surprising appearance at The Golden Wedding, and confirmed that it was her choice to attend.

Leslie Fhima had her heart broken by Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor when he chose to marry Theresa Nist instead.

Many stars from Bachelor Nation attended Gerry and Theresa’s televised wedding celebration called The Golden Wedding, which aired live on ABC for viewers to watch in real-time.

Leslie sat in the audience, along with other Bachelor franchise alums, to watch the couple exchange vows to one another at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs.

Leslie Fhima on The Golden Bachelor

Leslie confirms that Theresa invited her to The Golden Wedding

On the Almost Famous podcast, Leslie explained her shocking appearance at The Golden Wedding.

“I was given the choice to come, no one made me come. Theresa invited me. And I really thought at the end of the day, we’re all here for one reason – is to find love.”

Despite Theresa getting the final rose over Leslie, there are no hard feelings between the women. “And obviously, I know it came down to one of us out of two and Theresa and I were really good friends in the house,” Leslie said.

She continued, “We spent a lot of time together and a lot of talks. We really support each other and we laughed. So, I had to process my heartbreak and it took awhile, but after that, I realized that you know what? They’re probably perfect for each other and I’m so happy that she found love because that’s what we came for.”

Leslie wasn’t the only Golden Bachelor contestant to attend Gerry and Theresa’s wedding.

Susan Noles officiated the ceremony, while Kathy Swarts teamed up to host the red carpet with The Bachelorette Season 20 lead Charity Lawson.

The majority of The Golden Bachelor Season 1 cast came to the wedding to support Gerry and Theresa, and all became friends during their time on the show.

Now that The Golden Wedding is over, Gerry and Theresa are headed to Italy for their honeymoon.