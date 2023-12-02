Golden Bachelor fans worried for Season 1 winner after Gerry Turner scandal

After allegations of Gerry Turner being fatphobic were exposed, viewers are turning on the Golden Bachelor.

The premiere season of The Golden Bachelor came to an end on November 30, and initially, viewers were excited to see who was going to win.

With Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima being Gerry Turner’s final two, fans were on the edge of their seats to figure out who received his engagement proposal in the finale.

Then, the scandals hit the media. Gerry’s ex-girlfriend, who claims that they started dating right after his former wife passed away, accused him of criticizing her for gaining weight.

This accusation alone made all of Bachelor Nation turn on him in an instant, to the point where people are starting to be worried about his new bride-to-be.

Are fans happy about The Golden Bachelor’s finale?

In the finale episode, Gerry decided to choose Theresa and she accepted his proposal.

After the allegations about his off-screen personality, viewers instantly took to Reddit to share their concerns for their relationship.

One fan wrote, “Wait till he truly understands Theresa is not a trader nor in corporate finance nor an managing director of an equity fund but a compliance officer! Yup -it’s NOT the big bucks kids. Soooo I hope Theresa finds someone else also. While I was not her fan- she doesn’t deserve Gerry the BS artist.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “She isn’t swimming in in millions like grubby Gerry thinks she is. She is comfortable and she has worked for it. I hope hope she signs a prenup.”

As of now, the couple are still happily engaged to be married. Gerry hasn’t publicly responded to his ex’s claims.

To stay updated on The Golden Bachelor and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.