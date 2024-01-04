Where to stream The Golden Wedding: US, UK, Australia & more

The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are due to wed tonight on live television. Here are all the details about where to stream their ceremony.

The Golden Bachelor soon turned into The Golden Wedding after Gerry Turner, 72, proposed to Theresa Nist, 70, during the Season 1 finale.

After agreeing to head towards the altar, Turner and Nist have been enjoying their time planning their wedding that will be airing tonight on ABC.

Among attire and song choices, the guest list was one of the couple’s main priorities. Though they will have about 125 people in attendance, both Turner and Nist hope that The Golden Bachelor contestants will be there to support them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Confirmed already is former contestant Susan Noles, as she will be officiating their wedding. Runner-up Leslie Fhima will also be attending with a few other ladies who arrived in Palm Springs on Wednesday.

Though the two-hour ceremony will be airing live on ABC tonight, January 4, there are multiple other platforms to stream Turner and Nist’s nuptials and emotional tribute to their late spouses. Here are all the details!

Instagram: goldenbachabc Former The Golden Bachelor contestant, Susan Noles, with Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner.

Where to stream The Golden Wedding?

The Golden Wedding is available to watch live on ABC at 8:00 PM EST. If fans would like to catch up with the journey that led Turned to Nist, they are able to watch episodes of The Golden Bachelor on Hulu.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As for the wedding itself, streaming is available on the following sites:

Hulu+

LiveTV

DirecTV

SlingTV

On the following day of the live ceremony on ABC, The Golden Wedding will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

If fans don’t have access to ABC, we recommend using Express VPN, which is an alternative way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Here are all the steps to start watching The Golden Wedding:

Sign up for Express VPN Connect to a U.S. location or any location that allows for ABC Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other reality TV shows like The Bachelor, Love Island, and more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

To stay updated on The Golden Wedding, make sure to check our page here.