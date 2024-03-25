Who does Gerry pick on The Golden Bachelor?

The Golden Bachelor star, Gerry Turner, was stuck choosing between two beautiful women in the finale. Here’s who he picked as his final choice.

The Golden Bachelor was launched in 2023 as a new spin-off of ABC Network’s original dating reality show The Bachelor, and instead of young singles, it featured senior citizens.

Gerry Turner became the first bachelor on the new spin-off and got the chance to find his ideal partner by getting to know 22 eligible bachelorettes.

The five women who made it to the finale of The Golden Bachelor’s inaugural season included Sandra Mason, Ellen Goltzer, Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist.

Article continues after ad

Did Gerry pick Theresa or Leslie in The Golden Bachelor?

Instagram: goldengerryturner The pair tied the knot during The Golden Wedding

In the final episode, Gerry had to choose between Theresa and Leslie, and he gave his final rose to Theresa.

The 71-year-old restaurant owner and Indiana resident had a 43-year-long relationship with his late wife, who died in 2017. The widower joined The Bachelor because ‘It’s never too late to fall in love again.’

Article continues after ad

During the Final Rose Ceremony, Gerry proposed to the 70-year-old financial services provider, Theresa, which automatically made Leslie Fhima a runner-up on The Golden Bachelor Season 1.

The pair went on to plan their wedding, which was documented and aired as The Golden Wedding on January 4, 2024.