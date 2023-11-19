The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner wishes he never went on the show

Weeks have led up to this point of The Golden Bachelor Season 1, but Gerry Turner is not ready for the finale.

The Golden Bachelor is truly the first of its kind. It features an older man (72 years old to be exact) as he looks for love.

Similar to the format of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the show centers around a group of more than a dozen women looking to pursue a relationship with him.

Weeks into the season Gerry Turner is down to two women: Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist.

Now that is time for him to choose who has his heart, the pressure is starting to set in and Gerry is starting to question if he should have ever done this experience in the first place.

Does The Golden Bachelor have regrets?

On November 17, a preview of the finale episode was released on YouTube and it looks as if this decision is really taking a toll on Gerry.

“I think I made a mistake. The only time I’ve ever felt worse in my whole life is when my wife passed away, and this is a god—- close second. Had I known this would be how much pain I would cause someone, I would’ve never taken the first step in this journey,” he said in the clip.

Judging by the video both of the women seem to be head over heels for Gerry, who ends up breaking down in tears.

The finale, which airs on ABC on November 30, will finally show which contestant Gerry ultimately chooses and proposes to.

As of now, Season 2 of this series hasn’t been announced.

