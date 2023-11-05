The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner walked out of “gut-wrenching” rose ceremony

The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner can’t find it in him to eliminate one of the three women left during the rose ceremony.

The Golden Bachelor is almost finished with its first season, following 72-year-old Gerry Turner on his journey to find love again. Gerry is retired from the restaurant business and hails from Hudson, Indiana.

He is looking to find love again after losing his wife of 43 years to cancer in 2012. Over the course of The Golden Bachelor, two women have left the show due to family emergencies.

Despite the smaller number of contestants, Gerry struggled to make the “gut-wrenching” decision to send one of the women home.

Golden Bachelor’s Gerry struggles to eliminate one woman

During the November 2 episode of Golden Bachelor, Gerry met the families of Faith, Leslie, and Theresa. He headed to Minnesota, Washington, and New Jersey, calling the episode a “critical week” on his journey to find love.

Regarding the rose ceremony, Gerry admitted to having developed a strong connection with all three women. After giving the first rose to Leslie, he couldn’t decide whether to give the second to Faith or Theresa. Consequently, he left the mansion in tears and felt like he was going to “throw up.”

“I’m looking at two women who either one could be my partner for the rest of my life,” Gerry said. “Having to send someone home is gut-wrenching. I’m dying inside a little bit right at this moment.”

The episode ended without Gerry handing out a second rose, and the show teased he would come to a conclusion next time. “I know what I want to do. I just don’t want to do it,” he told host Jesse Palmer.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Check out our reality TV coverage to stay updated with the hottest shows.