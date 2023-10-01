Bachelor in Paradise Season 9: Cast, trailer & more

Season 9 of Bachelor Is Paradise has finally come! Here are all of the details about it, including the returning cast.

For fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise is always a crowd-pleaser.

The dating series centers around singles from the original shows that didn’t find their true love and want to give it another try.

The accompanying competition is now back for its ninth season. Here is everything you need to know about it!

Is there a trailer for Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise?

A sneak-peek trailer for Season 9 was released on the Bachelor Nation YouTube channel.

From jaw-dropping romance to drama to even an ambulance, this season looks to be filled with plenty of ups and downs.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9: Who is in the cast?

This cast is jam-packed with hopeful singles that fans have been patiently waiting to return. Here is the full list of Season 9’s contestants, including the season they are originally known for.

Greer Blitzer (The Bachelor Season 27)

Sean McLaughlin (The Bachelorette Season 20)

Mercedes Northup (The Bachelor Season 27)

Blake Moynes (The Bachelorette Seasons 26 and Season 27)

Olivia Lewis (The Bachelor Season 27)

Brayden Bowers (The Bachelorette Season 20)

Eliza Isichei (The Bachelor Season 26 + Bachelor in Paradise Season 8)

Will Urena (The Bachelorette Season 18)

Brooklyn Willie (The Bachelor Season 27)

Aaron Bryant (The Bachelorette Season 20)

Rachel Recchia (The Bachelor Season 26 + The Bachelorette Season 19)

Aaron Schwartzman (The Bachelorette Season 20)

Kat Izzo (The Bachelor Season 27)

Peter Cappio (The Bachelorette Season 20)

Jess Girod (The Bachelor Season 27)

Sam Jeffries (The Bachelor Season 26)

Cat Carter (The Bachelor Season 27)

Kylee Russell (The Bachelor Season 27)

Host Jesse Palmer returns to the franchise to help the beloved hopeful singles find love.

Who is the host of Bachelor in Paradise Season 9?

The host of this season is none other than Bachelor royalty Jesse Palmer, who is the permanent host of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Needless to say, if there is a Bachelor series, Jesse is probably going to be involved in one way or another. He’s even the host of the premiere season of The Golden Bachelor.

To stay updated on Bachelor in Paradise and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our Reality TV page here.

