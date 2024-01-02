The Golden Wedding: Will former contestants be attending Gerry and Theresa’s ceremony?

After having broken many hearts, the question stands — will Season 1 contestants of The Golden Bachelor be in attendance at Gerry Turner’s wedding to Theresa Nist?

The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner, 72, started with 22 women and ended up with one, Theresa Nist, 70.

However, along the way, Turner broke the hearts of many, especially runner-up Leslie Fhima.

Though some women left the show in tears and others with gratitude, will any of the Season 1 contestants be in attendance at Turner and Nist’s wedding?

Theresa Nist says Bachelor Nation will be in attendance at her and Gerry Turner’s wedding

Turner and Nist opened up with Entertainment Weekly about their wedding guest list.

Though Turner and Nist invited all the women who participated in Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, it’s unknown who will be attending.

Sharing with EW, Nist expressed, “We want all of the women from The Golden Bachelor to be there. We don’t know who’s going to be able to make it.

Instagram: goldenbachabc Season 1 contestants of The Golden Bachelor.

Nist continued, “And there will be people there from Bachelor Nation and then our close family and friends.”

Turner also explained who he’d like to see as part of their guest list of 125 people, saying, “We want it to have the feel of a celebration, a big happy family that gets extended to our very best friends. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

As for their audience from home, Turner made it a point to say that he hopes at least eight or nine million people tune into their special day.

To watch The Golden Wedding ceremony, fans can catch it on ABC at 8:00 PM EST on Thursday, January 4. Streaming will also be available on Hulu.