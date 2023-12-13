The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa “horrified” after watching the season

Theresa Nist received Gerry Turner’s final rose on The Golden Bachelor, but watching the show back proved to be difficult for her.

The Golden Bachelor season 1 ended with Gerry Turner getting his “happily ever after” after proposing to Theresa Nist. However, Gerry’s final choice was unexpected after he clearly had strong feelings for his runner-up, Leslie Fhima.

Now that Gerry and Theresa have publicly revealed their new relationship, they are full steam ahead on planning for The Golden Wedding, which airs live on Thursday, January 4.

Article continues after ad

Despite being in a whirlwind engagement with Gerry, Theresa had the chance to reflect and watch herself on the show after filming ended.

Article continues after ad

ABC Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor

Theresa was worried about her looks on The Golden Bachelor

In a panel called “For Your Consideration” in New York City, Theresa shared her experience of watching The Golden Bachelor while the episodes aired.

“I was horrified every time. ’Oh my God, what do I look like?’ But I would get over that, and the next night I would watch it alone,” she explained via People.

Article continues after ad

Theresa mentioned that she kept in touch with Gerry before their engagement was made public.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Gerry and I were talking on the phone all the time, so he prepared me for things, but there’s some things he just couldn’t prepare me for.”

Article continues after ad

“There’s some things I had to just… I cried over a few things, but no, not that I didn’t know anything that was going to happen, but yes, a little hard sometimes.”

Article continues after ad

The New Jersey native disclosed that she still rooted for the other contestants and wanted them to be happy.

Although Theresa hoped to be Gerry’s final pick in the end, she allowed him to go through the process by going on dates and exploring other relationships.

Even though it was hard for Theresa to film The Golden Bachelor and watch later on, she doesn’t have to compete for Gerry’s heart anymore.

Article continues after ad

The Golden Wedding premieres Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.