Golden Bachelor’s Gerry & Theresa plan grand tribute to late spouses at their wedding

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are planning to honor their late spouses on their wedding day.

On The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner had a second chance at finding love, and chose Theresa Nist to receive his final rose in the end.

Following the reveal of their engagement, it was announced that Gerry and Theresa’s wedding will air live on January 4.

The first-ever live wedding special in the Bachelor franchise is being called The Golden Wedding, and will premiere on ABC.

Gerry and Theresa are happy and in love with each other, but they will never forget their spouses who passed away.

ABC Gerry and Theresa The Golden Bachelor

Gerry and Theresa want to honor their late spouses with music

The Golden Bachelor couple will be moving on to the next chapter of their lives by getting married again, and plan to pay tribute to their late spouses Billy and Toni on their wedding day.

In an interview with E! News, Gerry and Theresa revealed how they will include Billy and Toni in the wedding. “We will definitely mention them during the wedding,” Theresa explained. “I know that I picked out a song that Billy loved, and so maybe we’ll pick out a song for Toni.”

Theresa also said she will mention Billy in her wedding vows to Gerry. “We have yet to write our vows, but I plan on incorporating that into my vows. So, we’ll see. And we’ll be thinking about them the entire day.”

Instagram: goldengerryturner

Gerry and Theresa’s wedding will be a special occasion for their families because of the loss they have suffered in their lives.

Even though it was difficult for the couple to have experienced such tragedy, they were able to lean on each other and build a new relationship together.

The Golden Wedding will be exciting for viewers to watch since they’ve been following Gerry and Theresa’s love story from the beginning on the show.

The Golden Wedding airs Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.