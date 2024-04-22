Viral singer stunned after sister catfishes as him in The Circle Season 6

Many may recognize Paul Russel as a TikTok-famous singer, but to others, he’s a reality TV star from Netflix’s The Circle.

If you were on TikTok during 2023, then you’ve definitely listened to a Paul Russell song before. He rose to fame after his debut single ‘Lil Boo Thang’ went viral on the platform and pushed him into music stardom.

However, if you aren’t on TikTok but are an avid reality TV fan, then chances are you might still recognize Paul. Let us explain: Caress, who is one of the many contestants in Season 6 of The Circle US, is catfishing her co-stars by pretending to be the one and only Paul Russell.

Funnily enough, Caress is actually Paul’s real-life older sister, confirmed by a family Christmas photo on her social media. Nonetheless, Paul poked fun at the situation after sharing his reaction on Instagram.

“Turned on Netflix just to watch her fumble on my behalf…” the singer said in text overlay.

In the first four episodes of the season, none of the other contestants recognized his profile picture, so for now, Caress is in the clear.

But can she keep the lie up or will one of her co-stars find out that she’s not who she says she is? Either way, this is the reality TV and music crossover we never knew we needed.