Who is the person behind The Circle Season 6’s A.I. robot?

The robot in The Circle Season 6 is going by the alias ‘Max’, but that is not the real name of the person whose identity it’s using.

The cast for The Circle Season 6 is the most dynamic yet, given the fact that one of the contestants is not even human.

Catfishing as Max is a robot that is being told how to communicate through artificial intelligence. The catch that makes this more entertaining is the fact that none of its co-stars are aware that they aren’t talking to a person, a true test if people can detect A.I. or not.

Even though Max isn’t real, the contestant does have a photo of a real-life human being. And now, we can match the face to the person.

Who is the person behind The Circle’s A.I. Robot?

Netflix

The man behind Season 6’s Max is Griffin James, confirmed by the fact that the same photo that he has as his IG profile picture is the same one the robot uses on the show.

Griffin is a comedian who constantly shares clips of his stand-ups on his Instagram. He hasn’t publicly shared how Netflix got a hold of him and how he feels about a robot taking on his identity.

It’s also unclear whether or not Griffin shares the same personality traits as the robot describes on its Circle social media profile, which states that he is a single, 26-year-old Veterinary intern.

A piece of good luck is necessary for Griffin because any wrong moves that ‘Max’ makes on the show will most likely haunt him for the rest of his life.