Where to stream The Circle US Season 6

Here are all of the details on when The Circle US Season 6 will be airing, how many episodes it is in total, and where to watch.

After over a year, Netflix’s The Circle is back in the States with its sixth season.

Featuring a dynamic cast (which may or not include a robot), this season is sure to bring some catfishes, eliminations, and iconic moments.

The episode release schedule for this season will be:

April 17- Episodes 1 through 4

April 24- Episodes 5 through 8

May 1- Episodes 9 through 12

May 8- Episode 13 (Finale)

Because it is a Netflix original competition series, Season 6 will only be available to stream on the platform.

The least expensive plan for the streaming service is $6.99 per month with ads, with the most expensive plans costing $22.99 per month without any ads.

But, if you don’t have access to Netflix in your area, don’t worry: there are a few workarounds to getting to watch the binge-worthy show. One that we definitely recommend is that you use a VPN, specifically Express VPN.

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Here are all of the steps to start watching The Circle US Season 6.

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Netflix.

3. Watch and enjoy!

