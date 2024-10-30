Virgin River’s worst character may actually be its most relatable

More than any other resident, Charmaine has had the hardest time from Virgin River fans. But what if she’s actually the person we can relate to the most?

Virgin River Season 6 could be a huge turning point – but up until now, Charmaine has been one of the most hated characters in the binge-worthy TV show. This largely stems from her dragged-out pregnancy, which lasted until Season 5 Part 2.

On top of this, she’s been criticized for her “garbage” treatment of Mel, stringing Jack along when she knows all too well that Mel has feelings for her.

However, fans seemed to have changed their tune while re-watching the series ahead of new episodes releasing in December.

“Rewatching Virgin River, I noticed that I’m literally Charmaine in every relationship,” one Redditor posted. “Fun enough to be around, not good enough to commit to. Perhaps this is why I empathize with her a little (before the lying of the twins, that was a bit much for me). Even after 2 years Jack still didn’t want her. She just wanted to be loved.”

A second weighed in “I’ve always felt a bit bad about Charmaine and think Jack behaved like a dick to her. He strung her along way too long and unnecessarily, even when he could tell she wanted more. He should have been frank and communicated clearly.”

“Jack totally Fboy’d Charmaine, the lowest a guy can do to a girl, especially a guy at his age,” a third said. “He played and used her and strung her along for years, def not an all-around good guy, and putting blinders on cannot remove that fact. She got lucky though… I mean listening to that whiney whispering yeesh.”

When Mel arrived in Virgin River back in Season 1, Jack and Charmaine were in a casual, on-off-again relationship. This changes after Mel stays put in the town, with Charmaine blaming Mel after many failed attempts to get the relationship back off the ground.

We later learn the father of Charmaine’s twins in Calvin in Season 5, who was supposedly dead – a plot point that was a little too far-fetched for some. That’s her journey in a nutshell… and it’s enough to have fuelled plenty of strong opinions in the fanbase.

We’ve likely got a lot more of Charmaine to come – especially as Virgin River Season 7 has now been greenlit – and perhaps there’s a dual perspective we haven’t been considering.

Virgin River Season 6 drops on December 19. In the meantime, revisit where Virgin River takes place, how to read the original books, and catch up with more TV shows streaming.