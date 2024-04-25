EntertainmentReality TV

The Circle star gets official day named after her in her hometown for Season 6 role

Je'Kayla Crawford
Cassie from The CircleIG: @cassiecsaylor

There is a brand-new holiday to celebrate on 4/20 and it’s thanks to Cassie Saylor her TV debut in The Circle.

Reality TV is one of the many ways for a person to go from an average Joe to a household name in just a matter of episodes.

One star who is quickly learning that is Cassie Saylor, one of the contestants in Season 6 of The Circle US.

Not only has she gained a ton of social media followers and general fame for being on the show, but she was also given a major accomplishment in her hometown for her on-screen appearance.

On April 20, Cassie took to social media to announce that 4/20 is officially Cassie Saylor Day in the small town of Manchester, Kentucky.

“Cassie hopes that being able to experience one of the top reality TV shows in the nation that it is definitely going to be a story to tell her kids and their kids and a memory that will last a lifetime,” [sic] is written in the proclamation that was signed by the town’s major.

This is quite easily the biggest recognition that a Circle star has received in the history of the show, thus far.

Also, does this imply that Cassie takes home the Season 6 win? The next batch of episodes is set to premiere on Netflix on April 24.

About The Author

Je'Kayla Crawford

Je'Kayla is a US Reality TV Senior Writer with Dexerto. She covers all things Reality TV news, with a focus on Love Is Blind and Below Deck. Feel free to reach out at jekayla.crawford@dexerto.com.

