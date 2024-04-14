The Circle contestant catfishes as “his fatter self” in Season 6

Netflix’s The Circle is all about people using the power of catfishing online to win and Season 6 is going to be no exception.

The concept behind the competition series The Circle is truly one of one. Each season features a set of contestants who move into the same apartment complex, but don’t make any actual physical contact with each other.

Instead, they rely on getting to know one another from their online presence on the fake social media platform, The Circle. Over time the contestants rank each other, which results in eliminations for the lowest ranked, until eventually one is left standing. If that wasn’t complex enough, the series highlights the fact that you never truly know who are speaking with online.

To drive that point home, contestants are allowed to catfish as someone else. In the past seasons, there have been men posing as women, women posing as men, etc. However, Season 6 has a unique catfish that surely none of the other contestants would have expected.

On April 10, The Circle’s showrunner Susan House spoke with Entertainment Weekly and exposed the truth behind one of the sixth season‘s contestants and their online persona.

“There’s a new type of catfish we haven’t seen before, of a guy who catfishes as his fatter self, since he’s lost over 100 pounds since the pictures were taken, because he thinks people will react better to his fat pictures,” she explained to the outlet.

Susan didn’t reveal which Season 6 contestant in particular this corresponds to, so viewers will just have to find out for themselves when it premieres on April 17 on Netflix.