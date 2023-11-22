Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi explains why she’s getting tattoos removed

Bre Tiesi just revealed that she’s having a handful of tattoos removed from her body. Here’s why she’s making it happen.

The cast of Selling Sunset has been far more intriguing to keep up with now that Bre Tiesi is part of the team.

Her friendship with Heather Rae El Moussa blossomed right before viewers’ eyes. Her drama with Chelsea Lazkani also savagely blew up on screen.

Now, Bre is sharing her tattoo removal journey with her fans and followers on social media. Here’s why she’s making so many of her tattoos disappear.

Article continues after ad

Inside Bre Tiesi’s tattoo removal journey

Bre posted a video on Instagram breaking down the process she’s facing to rid herself of the tattoos she’s regretful about.

Article continues after ad

In the video, she admits that she got some of her tattoos as a young teenager. 15 or 16 years old, to be exact. She pointed out a handful of ink prints around her neck and upper chest area.

She said, “Basically, all the tattoos that I used to have all bled and they’re not really legible anymore. We’re saying bye-bye to them today.”

Article continues after ad

By “bled,” Bre was referring to the way the dark-colored ink of her tattoos has lightened up and faded over time.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dr. Simon Ourian is the professional in charge of her tattoo removal journey – and he’s pretty popular in the Southern California area.

Article continues after ad

His office is located in Beverly Hills, which means he deals with plenty of celebrity clients. One of his other famous clients happens to be Kim Kardashian.

In Bre’s video, she stood still in front of Dr. Ourion’s office helpers to snap clear photos of every body part where unwanted tattoos were located.

Article continues after ad

At one point in the clip, she laid down on her stomach while a nurse practitioner injected the back of her neck over a faded tattoo.

The injection was meant to numb the area, but Bre still expressed a bit of pain and discomfort as the tattoo machine was being used over her skin.

Article continues after ad

The caption on her video says, “Don’t get tattoos kids… but if you do… go to @simonourianmd1” along with several playful emojis.