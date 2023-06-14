Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim says he still talks to ex Marie-Lou Nurk “almost every day”

Jason Oppenheim from Selling Sunset Season 6 just got real on his post-break-up friendship with Marie-Lou Nurk.

Selling Sunset Season 6 fans were definitely surprised to hear about the show’s latest breakup. Jason Oppenheim and his model girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk recently called it quits after nearly a year together.

While she only made a brief appearance in the sixth season, viewers got to see more of the romance between the two on Jason’s social media.

Fortunately, similar to his friendship with his ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause, it seems as though he and Marie still maintain a great relationship.

Does Selling Sunset’s Jason still talk to Marie-Lou Nurk?

On June 14, Jason spoke with PEOPLE and disclosed the fact that the two are still close friends with each other.

“He said, “”This has been a transition, you know, obviously difficult,” Oppenheim shared. “But Lou and I remain really close and we talk almost every day — we at least either text or talk.”

The reality TV star went on to share that he is stepping back from dating and is focusing more on his real estate company.

Jason said, “I’m just going to enjoy traveling and kind of just taking things slow. Just focusing on myself right now and focusing on work and the offices and staying pretty busy. I’m happy. There is one stop that might feel like a trip back in time, though. I might be in Paris for a couple days. I probably will see her.”

He has not announced whether or not he will be returning for Season 7 of Selling Sunset. Because he and Marie-Lou broke up in May, and Season 7 has already been filmed, there’s a possibility that she could make an appearance in the upcoming season.

