Who is Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim dating? Reality TV star seen with new girl

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim has quite an interesting dating history. And it includes a lot of his co-stars.

The ladies of Selling Sunset aren’t the only ones with an entertaining romantic history. The co-owner of the Oppenheim real estate group and one of the show’s stars, Jason Oppenheim, also has a pretty in-depth dating history.

For starters, he has romantically pursued almost half of the cast of the Netflix series. His exes include Season 6’s Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, and newcomer Nicole Young.

Article continues after ad

In 2022, he began a relationship with model Marie Lou Nurk. The two seemed to be very smitten with each other despite their 20-year age gap. She even appeared in Season 6 with him.

Article continues after ad

But, the couple ultimately split after a few months together. Since their public split, who is Jason dating now?

Who is Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim currently dating?

On August 21, Jason was seen cozying up with a new woman. Page Six reported that the mystery girl is actually a TikTok star.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Danika Tanya is a micro-influencer with over 50,000 followers on TikTok and over 10,000 followers on Instagram. She hasn’t posted photos of her and Jason together on social media.

Article continues after ad

As far as what his recent ex Marie thinks about his new relationship, she doesn’t seem upset about it. In fact, she posted cryptic messages on Instagram with her new man in August. But she hasn’t revealed his identity yet.

Article continues after ad

Maybe Danika will be featured with Jason in Season 7 of Selling Sunset? Only time will them. It is set to return this October on Netflix.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.