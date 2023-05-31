Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim and girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk break up

Did Jason Oppenheim from Selling Sunset and Marie Lou Nurk break up? Here is the social media statement that explains it all.

Jason Oppenheim has had his fair share of public relationships. Most of which, has been with his employees, who are also the stars of Selling Sunset.

He has dated both Season 6’s Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause over the years. But, he still remains cordial with both co-stars and even celebrated Chrishell’s marriage to music artist G-Flip.

In 2022, he began dating model Marie Lou Nurk. The two seemed to be hitting it off really well. In fact, fans thought that they got married after the couple released some confusing Instagram photos.

But, it seems as though their romance has come to an end. Jason revealed the status of their relationship on his social media.

Did Selling Sunset’s Jason and Marie break up?

On May 31, Jason revealed the breakup on his Instagram story.

He shared a photo of the two and them together and captioned it, “While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome.”

The reality TV went on to reassure fans that there is no animosity between him and Marie.

Jason said, “We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another.”

None of his Selling Sunset co-stars have publicly responded to their breakup. Jason is set to return for Season 7 of the show. If a reunion for Season 6 is released, it will most likely address his unexpected breakup.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.