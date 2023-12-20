Every shocking age gap relationship among the Selling Sunset cast

Selling Sunset is supposed to focus on luxury real estate, but are heavily invested in the relationships they see on screen… and some have quite the age gap.

Some of the relationship dynamics on Selling Sunset are totally supported by viewers based on social media commentary.

Other relationships we’ve seen so far haven’t always gotten the stamp of approval from fans who are wholeheartedly invested.

Here’s the breakdown of all the biggest age gap relationships Selling Sunset fans have witnessed since Season 1.

Mary-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim – 20 years apart

The relationship between Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim ended after 10 months of dating. They cited long-distance struggles as the reason for their split, but was their age gap to blame?

There are 20 years between Marie-Lou and Jason. She’s currently 25 – and he’s 45.

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Romain Bonnet – 13 years

Viewers caught wind of Romain Bonnet and Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet‘s relationship during Season 1 of the show.

As of now, Mary and Romain are focused on getting pregnant and having a baby together following the news of her miscarriage. They have a 13-year age gap between them since Romain is 30 years old and Mary is 43 years old.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip – 12 years

Chrishell Stause and musician G Flip started dating after they crossed paths for the first time in October 2021.

As of now, they’re officially married! They’ve got a 12-year age gap between them since Chrishell is 42 years old and G Flip is 30.

Chelsea Lazkani and Jeff Lazkani – 11 years

Chelsea Lazkani and Jeff Lazkani are married after swiping “yes” on each other using Tinder. When Chelsea first joined the cast of Selling Sunset, she spoke highly of her husband to Jason Oppenheim.

Jeff is a media businessman who’s currently 41 years old. Chelsea is 30, and they’ve got an 11-year age gap between them.

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard – 10 years

Even though Christine Quinn and Christian Richard are no longer part of the Selling Sunset cast, she’s still one of the most memorable agents from earlier seasons of the show.

Christine tied the knot with Christian at the end of Season 3. The power couple has a 10-year age gap between them with Christine being 35 years old and her husband being 45.

